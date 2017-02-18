Why Trump Wants Immigrants Out

I don't know if this has been posted before, but, even if so, it bears repeating.

The primary reason T***p wants to rid the country of immigrants was revealed in his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on 03-14-14. During his giving of what sounded like a presidential campaign speech, he said...

"As conservative people, and as Republicans, when you let the eleven million, which will grow to thirty million, people in, I don't care who stands up, whether it's Marco Rubio or whoever talks about 'Let everybody in', you won't get one vote. Every one of those votes will go to the Democrats.

"You will not get any of those votes, no matter what you do, no matter how nice you are, no matter how soft you are, no matter how many times you say 'Rip down the fence and let everybody in.' You're not gonna get the votes.

"So, with immigration, you better be smart; you better be tough..."

It seems all the other "reasons" are just fluff, smoke, enticements--stuff that gullible voters want to hear. Underneath, it's all just about getting and maintaining power.