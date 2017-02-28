T***p: "I Haven't Called Russia in Ten Years" - Revealing ... and Another Lie

T***p held a meeting of health care representatives and officials at the WH (2-27-17). A "press corps" was allowed to observe for a time.

As the "press corps" was being escorted out of the room, one of the reporters asked T***p whether he was in favor of a special prosecutor being assigned to investigate the Russia allegations.

T***p did not answer the question, directly. Rather, the "corps" was further hastened out.

However, nearly inaudibly, T***p spoke, presumably to those still at the table,

"I haven't called Russia in ten years."

This is newsworthy because

(1) it is the first time T***p ever admitted to having spoken to anyone in Russia, even if it was "ten years" ago, and

(2) he "called Russia" often in 2013, in connection with his Miss Universe Pageant. In addition to calling, he admitted to sending an e-mail to Putin inviting him to the Pageant, then tweeting "Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?" Although, reportedly, a meeting with Putin did not occur, he did attend a meeting of more than a dozen of Russia’s top businessmen, including Herman Gref, chief executive officer of state-controlled Sherbank PJSC, Russia’s biggest bank.

So, he lied about the last time he "called Russia" and "admitted", in effect, to, at least, having had business ties to Russia. And, in statement(s) by Donald Trump, Jr., those ties were less than "ten years" ago.

What are the odds that his "empire" no longer has ties to Russia? Perhaps, only his income tax returns know for sure.