It used to be that, when coming across, or hearing about, some trumped-up conspiracy theory, we could just ignore it or laugh it off.

Now, with conspiracy theorists running the WH (and with it, much of the government), we have to pay (in many ways) for them pursuing those theories.

And, considering the processes they employ, which usually lead to unusual, suspicious behavior, we are now raising conspiracy theories of our own.

Like, ...

... will they "make" evidence to "support" their theories?

... will they use the faked evidence to manipulate the public into supporting their agendas?

... will they never allow decency, reason and integrity back into the government?

Thinking about it ... with the prevailing attitude "at the top" being to deal only in dishonesty, subterfuge and deception ... should anyone ever take him or his cohorts at their word?

So ... are we forming conspiracy "theories" ... or ... are they real?