First Amendment Expression Has Been Challenged by a Participant of Newsvine

Recently, I published an article asking whether the loss of the election is enough of a punishment for T***p. ("Is Losing the Election Enough of a Punishment for Trump?")

The point of this article* was to allow for the users of Newsvine to express their anger at T***p for the damage, division, hatred and bullying, etc., he has engendered and/or encouraged.

It is intended to be a cathartic exercise, an essentially harmless purge of pent-up feelings, a "yelling at the world" release which, from what has been written these past many weeks, showed a need for a lot of steam being released, and Newsvine is a safe place, and a First Amendment-protected place, for such expression.

About four hours ago, one of those who used the article exactly as it was intended was attacked and, according to the attacker, was, it seems, reported.

Originally, I was going to reply to that attacker directly, but this issue is more important and needed more exposure than a mere "reply to a reply" would cause.

While the original commenter to the article and this writer have disagreed in the past (and, certainly, will again in the future), I applaud his forthrightness (and his creativity), and I support his right to express himself. Had the power existed in this writer, the attacker's reply would have been purged. The attacker can, certainly, disagree with the creative artistry of the original commenter, but to seek removal of that comment and seek punishment** against the artist is contrary to the First Amendment. Furthermore, I see nothing in the Code of Honor that prohibits purely intellectual fantasy, which the original comment surely was.

Participation in Newsvine is, more than anything else, a release valve for those who may have no place else to vent. While obtaining information and play-fighting views and opinions is also important, to disallow the natural course of "griping" is to remove from Newsvine a most-important piece of being human.

**After posting this article, I read a post in the original article by "Dave" of Newsvine that "Deathwishing is not permitted. [The writer] is banned." I did not see that term in the Code of Honor nor in the "Knowledge Base", nor was there any other basis given for the "ban". Considering that the "banned" writer's comment was merely a fanciful daydream to my hypothetical question and that, without prior notice or warning to the "banned" writer, the "ban" was "capricious and arbitrary". As such, it is a patently unconstitutional abridgment of freedom of speech in violation of the First Amendment. I respectfully request "Dave" to rescind his "ban" and, after proper citation to precedent or Newsvine rules, warn the "banned" writer.

*Thus far, this article has had 15 new comments in the past 9 hours (94 overall), despite the fact that it has been removed from the "Active Discussions" list. I do not know what criteria are used to place, keep in or remove an article from the "top 25".