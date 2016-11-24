T***p Seems Following Hitler's Blueprint for Absolute Power

It seems entirely likely that T***p read Hitler's Mein Kampf some time in his life because his tactics are following those of Hitler. This is most evident from Vol.2, Chapter 8: "The Strong Man Is Mightiest Alone". And, see if the below sounds at all familiar.

First, acquire/create a political party, gain a loyal following and win an election.

1. Appeal to the lowest common denominators of the lower-educated of the general public. Use any means possible to secure their support: appear to identify with them whenever advantageous, accept the role of the underdog, promise them anything that gains the widest appeal, lie for effect, lie often, lie consistently, lie about lies. Tell truth only when part of the popular belief.

2. Attack the credibility of the news media: convince your followers that the media are liars, puppets of the ruling class, conspirators to the oppression of the masses, self-interested and evil.

3. Attack the effectiveness, truthfulness, moral fiber, strength of conviction, integrity and national interest of those in power and those who oppose you. Be simple in the message: none of them are to be trusted to be acting in your supporters' or the Nation's interests.

4. Ignore those who do not accept your initial message: they will not matter once you have control of those who listen to and accept your message and acquiesce to your leadership. Constantly appeal to your base: they will become your voice to others.

5. Weaken the oppositions' supporters' resolve by sowing seeds of divisiveness, futility and leadership apathy and by creating confusion in their message, fear of reprisal and both active and passive intimidation.

6. Show only strength and aggressiveness; never weaken or yield; never show doubt, retraction or reversal. Even an opponent will recognize absolute conviction and some will be dissuaded to oppose.

Second, after winning an election, sway all previous opposition to join you or no longer oppose you.

1. Lull the opposition into a sense of normalcy and security. Fall back or "abandon" any previous "promises" that are aberrant or abhorrent to the opponents' positions. No previous promises need be supported: they served their purpose.

2. Stretch a hand of reconciliation to the opposition; make whatever concessions will quell or reduce opposition attitude; seem to be what they want you to be.

3. Take positions that are opposition-proof in order to further a sense of mainstream thinking and engender mainstream popularity.

Third, at the same time, prepare to gather those who will govern under you.

1. All must be submissive to your leadership and will and, preferably, are without hidden agendas. Choose first from the people who are the most loyal, then from the those who were least opposing, then from those having the most similar viewpoints and positions.

2. Also consider using "red herrings": those who will meet obvious and strong opposition, and who can be tossed aside since they were not seriously wanted. If opposition arises from any choices, substitute that choice for another, in order to appease the opposition. Either the substitute or the original choice may be the truly desired choice, and, depending on the tactic chosen or the opposition met, select the choice most advantageous to the situation.

Fourth, once in power, immediately

1. Replace all military leaders not wholly loyal.

2. Finalize the choices of those governing under you.

3. Institute all policies truly wanted. The opposition is, now, too weak to mount any serious threat.

4. Investigate and find, or create, criminal charges that can eliminate or reduce the effectiveness of any opposition leaders.

4. Investigate and find, or create, areas of influence concerning all persons in authority which can be used to "persuade" their choices/decisions to be favorable to you.

Last, once all opposition has been quelled and the people are powerless to react, assume absolute control of the government.

BOTTOM LINE: T***p is a master manipulator. He deceives, misdirects, clouds and slants always for his own devices. Never believe anything T***p says (or tweets). Observe and reflect purely on his actions, on his choices and on his performance of duties. Those who will govern under him are his lackeys and they will assist him, often unwittingly, in his plan, so they are equally untrustworthy, especially Pence, who was selected purely to gain credence in the Republican party.

Unfortunately, the news media, the current leadership and both parties seem desirous of believing T***p may not be whom he expressed to be during the election. This is because of both human nature and a false realization that they have no power to change that which is barreling forward. But we know that 75% of what he said during the election was untruthful. Why should we believe him truthful, now?

At least the news media must view T***p with a jaundiced eye and keep us skeptical.

In the next four years, we must all always be vigilant.