T***p's Plan Was Under Our Noses, But Disbelief Made Us Blind To It

It was staring us in the face all this time. We knew it going in. We saw it in his background. The media often used it against him. T***p even told us early on. Yet, we all missed or overlooked it.

T***p did not run a presidential political campaign. He ran for CEO of USA, Inc.

Duh!

His pitch wasn't to constituents of the country; it was to stockholders. He never tried to follow any political guidelines. He rebuffed nearly every attempt to have them cuff him into a political discourse. He fired people who couldn't see the path he was on. Those whom he finally settled on were those who were allowed to help him sell his miraculous hair tonic by toning his bullying nature down to a dynamic personality. He didn't need traditional debate prep: he had been pitching himself for years.

All the while, we followed the lead of his opponents, the media, the political "experts" and the press that he was a political joke, that his brand of stumping was too unorthodox to seriously mount a political threat to the established electoral system. That voters would, eventually, "see" that what T***p was selling was pure snake oil, that he was a fraud, a barker, a lightweight, devoid of the qualifications and temperament "needed" to mount a successful presidential campaign and, thereafter, "be presidential".

Of course, they were right: T***p could not and cannot "be presidential". But does he need to be?

Many corporations are multi-national, as T***p's empire is. It's enough for a person to "be CEO-ial" to successfully run them. T***p claimed he could apply corporate-structure principles to a nation. He is now in the process of trying to prove it by filling a board of directors. As he said in the beginning, he would not be running USA, Inc.: the people he appoints as his board will, with him overseeing the whole "operation".

It's time we (his political/corporate opponents, the "experts", the media, the press and concerned people--and not just citizens of the US) change our way of viewing, judging and criticizing T***p from a political perspective and ideology (and the restraints attendant thereto--ethics, honesty, justice, morality, fair play, etc.) to that of a corporate posture (where there are no restraints in reaching the only goal--the bottom line).

Why else would T***p be picking those having no "experience" for the named cabinet position intended other than being in the upper echelons of the corporate or management world? It is likely he has correlated the "cabinet" positions to those in a corporate board and hierarchy, and is looking for those who have personalities and corporate/management experience to fulfill the essential characteristics of the position, the actual name of the cabinet position often being essentially unrelated to the duties that will actually be undertaken.

This is not to say that T***p will succeed. His nature--impulsiveness, aggressiveness and extreme narcissism--work against him, as does his lack of empathy and flagrant dishonesty. These negatives are "attributes" in the corporate world where only loyalty is appreciated (although often unreturned), but they could work against him in an arena where the rest of the world (and the US) is comprised of people holding loftier ideals, especially trust and reliability.

It's no longer a wonder to me why T***p supporters didn't care how flawed a person T***P is. All a stockholder cares about is will the value of their stock go up if they vote for this guy? Any other considerations are secondary, if considered at all. T***p's supporters similarly cared only about whether he could get them to their desired "bottom line", and T***p simply convinced them he could and did so by following a long-standing corporate rule: use any and all means available to make the sale.

The point is: to understand and evaluate T***p, we need to seek insight more from those in the corporate world, hoping they will share their inner secrets. Most of us and the media and press have long been excluded from the inner-workings of the corporate world ... by design*.

T***p played a game against Clinton having similar goals and moves and involving like game pieces, but it was not the same game, and Clinton, and the rest of us, refused to believe it, forcing ourselves to believe that a "political" campaign was the only game that could capture the flag. It wasn't.

Though loath to admit it, we weren't duped by T***p; we duped ourselves.

*For centuries, capitalism has guarded its basic secrets because, of course, a public's blind trust that the corporate world works essentially for the public good is essential in order for it to satisfy its voracious appetite. The truth appears to be that when the public good and corporate goals parallel, it is likely coincidental.