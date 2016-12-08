Either T***p Lied (or Was Duped) OR The Incentives Deal for Carrier Must Be Reduced

T***p can be credited for saving jobs by "dealing" with Carrier. So, why the controversy? Because, it seems, 800 wasn't enough.

T***p, speaking to Carrier employees (and broadcast to the country), claimed "we" (meaning T***p and, presumably, Pence) were responsible for keeping "over 1100" jobs from going to Mexico. Although all the specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, reportedly it includes $7 million in incentives from the state of Indiana spread out over ten years.

The issue is: is the deal for the saving of "over 1100" jobs or about 800? And how did it become an issue?

Union leader Chuck Jones recently revealed that, in February, Carrier announced that the factory closure/move would result in 730 factory jobs and 70 supervisory jobs being lost in the US. Another 350 jobs in Research and Development would stay.

T***p only spoke with Carrier representatives in order to come to the deal. Either Carrier misinformed him that about 1150 jobs (factory, supervisory and R&D) were slated to leave or T***p inflated the number purposefully to boost his image.

If it was Carrier's fault in misleading T***p, then the $7 million must be reduced to reflect the actual jobs saved (about 800), AND T***p should reveal his having been duped. (Also, presumably, the 800 jobs must stay in the US for ten years, else another reduction?)

If Carrier correctly informed T***p of the actual number, then T***p purposefully inflated the number to boost his image as "job saver," then Carrier should announce the "error" of master liar T***p.

If, worst case scenario, Carrier and T***p conspired to misinform the American public by Carrier agreeing to "go along with" the "over 1100" jobs claim as part of the exchange for T***p (and, presumably, Pence) agreeing to the $7 million (plus more?) deal, then both must be condemned for dishonesty.

Why is the truth needed here? You all know ... but, to those who don't, the American public deserves to know how our next p*******t will act and what are we (and the world) to make of what he says*.

*T***p's tweets on the matter already confirm his petty and irrational nature.