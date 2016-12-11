Why is T***p So Defensive of Putin and Russia? Self-Interest?

Once again, T***p questions the assessment of the entire intelligence network that Russia was both behind the hackings during the election campaign and that they did so in order to sway voters to T***p for president.

Although T***p's actual words do not say Russia and Putin were not involved, his continued attack on the CIA and the intelligence community clearly shows T***p is set on undermining US intelligence agencies and, in the process, insulating Russia and Putin against intelligence accusations.

T***p's Putin/Russia "defensive" stance over the past many months is so consistent and so unwavering that it appears he knows something that the intelligence agencies do not, even though T***p has absolutely no basis or experience to challenge the CIA's conclusion.

Or does he?

Had T***p or those in his campaign been in contact with Putin and/or other Russian officials? After-election reporting, now termed "classified", says "yes" and had been throughout the election run, though the extent of the communications were not fully disclosed before the quashing of the story.

Is T***p being encouraged or directed to challenge the CIA and the intelligence community (which includes US and allied agencies) in order to curry favor with Putin?

Is T***p planning a kind of "Axis" alliance with Russia in order to carve the business world into two new major spheres of influence? Challenging China's world economic position would play into such a division, seeking to preempt China's response by reducing China's "share" through T***p and Putin seeking economic alliances with nations otherwise unable to compete or threatened to be "left out in the cold". This can only be accomplished by the sanctions against Russia being removed, which, with Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, would be done relatively quickly. Once US sanctions are removed, the EU and independent nations could be "convinced/coerced" to follow in short order. China would be left with only "scraps".

Is T***p's choice of cabinet positions, most* of which are to be filled with persons opposed to the very protections, functions and ideals each office is supposed to uphold, intended to cause attention to be focused on resulting national internal upheaval and division so that T***p is free to act out his part of the "Axis" plan, and keep America in an internal crisis mode so as to make Russia's actions seem secondary?

What parts of America, her institutions or ideals has T***p consistently stood for, praised, promoted, not railed against, criticized or not otherwise attacked? When has he shown a similar defense of defiance, certainty and fervor that he has shown Putin? Has he ever shown America and what she stands for any respect at all?

In short, is there anything T***p has said or done that shows he has any interest in America or Americans other than how they should benefit him?

This concerned citizen wants to know, and, if any of the above assessment seems, at all, capable of being correct/true, then what can be done about it?

*Heidi Heitkamp, "top" selection for Secretary of Agriculture, appears to be an attempt to "steal" a democrat senate seat, since Republicans are very likely to win the "seat vacancy" election. Expect her to be "fired" after that election for "trumped-up" reasons.