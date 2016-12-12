Is the "Smoking Gun" of the Russia-T***p Connection About to be Revealed?

A couple of days ago, in connection with the breaking story of the Russian involvement in trying to sway the election in favor of T***p, I wrote of a news report on the Rachel Maddow Show, which aired within a couple of days after the election.

That report had stated that Russian officials had been in contact with T***p campaign participants throughout the presidential drive. The report was "breaking news" and no further details were available at that time, but more was "expected".

However, by the next day, the report (and any further details) was quashed (suppressed) as being "classified".

On Nov. 29, seven senators (six Democrat and one Independent)—six members of the Senate Intelligence Committee and one member of the Senate Armed Services Committee—wrote a two-sentence letter to the White House ...

"We believe there is additional information concerning the Russian Government and the U.S. election that should be declassified and released to the public. We are conveying specifics through classified channels."

Today, the Clinton campaign officially added its voice to those seven senators, asking that the information not yet released concerning Russia's involvement be de-classified and joined the voice of ten electors demanding that the Electoral College participants be given an intelligence briefing about the full extent of Russian involvement in the presidential campaign in order to assess whether, constitutionally, T***p can be elected. This briefing must be before Dec. 19.

Is the "additional information" referred to that earlier, briefly-revealed-then-classified report concerning Russian communications with T***p campaign participants? What other information could be so important (and delicate) that the CIA might have chosen not to reveal it along with its Russian tainting-of-election report?

Hopefully, President Obama will push aside the "purely political" protestations of Sen. McConnell and the Republicans, which served to hide from Americans the fact of Russia's actions and intentions in September, and order the CIA to fully reveal Russia's national security's breaching intermeddling (and, possibly, T***p's or his people's treachery).

WE HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW AND, FRANKLY, T***p HAS A RIGHT TO BE FOUND BLAMELESS ... OR NOT.

IN OTHER NEWS, T***p canceled his 12/15 press conference concerning his planned handling of his "empire".

It seems clear he simply does not want to add another reason for EC electors to deny T***p their vote.