T***p Learned from Despots in the Past: Along with a "Popular" Action, Employ T***paganda

During his campaign, T***p had established the roots of, and is now beginning to sow (employ), the same tactics used by Russia, Hitler, Mussolini, (and, to a lesser and inefficient degree) Franco, Gaddafi, and many of the tyrants of Africa and South America.

What congresspersons, the Media and Americans in general are experiencing and, soon, the rest of the world will be [the Voice of America broadcasts around the world, and, recently, the US, and is now T***p controlled], is the use of propaganda*, pure and simple. [look it up, from Hitler's rise through Putin's reign]. It has been successfully employed by despots for nearly 100 years, if not much longer in practice, though not by name.

It is most successful when coupled with an event (like an election or appointment) or action generally positively received by those who support the purveyor of the propaganda. Psychologically, the misinformation [here, lie or "alternate fact"], is intended to gain favor or acceptance (or, at least, not be rejected) subconsciously on the "back" of the desired/"positive" action. The continued assertion of the propaganda eventually is accepted as truth, and, once done, is extremely difficult to psychologically displace. [As proven, already, by polls showing ~40% of T***p supporters believe T***p's inauguration was attended by more people then both Obama's and the Women's March.]

Propaganda is aimed at everyone who hears or sees it, but, usually, it is only successful on the despots' followers or those "on the fence". It rarely works on those opposing the despot, who see the lie/misinformation/bias for what it is. Since most opposition is "immune" to the propaganda, it is important to the despot to reduce the effectiveness of their voices and, if possible, to drown them out entirely. Censorship in various forms is often employed, including restricting media access, imposing "gag orders" on government employees and requiring information "pass through" a central office before being disseminated. In addition, the voices of the opposition are actively attacked as "conspirators" or untruthful or corrupt or wanting to keep the status quo ("elite in power"), all without any basis.**

In the past, concerns had already been raised about T***p and how far he could go. Almost unanimously, those in this community have dismissed such concerns, sometimes with, but usually without comment. For the most part, the belief is that America is such that "people" would not allow an extremist to "take over" America or that America could never go the way of, say, pre-WWII Germany.

Well ... "people" did when they voted T***p in, knowing full well his personality. [He has shown, in some way, virtually every evil that we have seen in TV, movies, books, history and religion.]

Now that we know T***p is a megalomaniac, who has been given the greatest power in the world, what is there that can stop him?

DEMONSTRATING THAT HIS "UNTRUTHS" ARE THE LIES THAT THEY ARE, SPREADING THAT TRUTH WITH VOICE AND PRINT, AND HOLDING INVIOLATE THE FREEDOMS OF PRESS AND SPEECH AND ASSEMBLY ... THIS IS HOW WE MUST, FOR THE WHOLE FOUR YEARS, DAY IN AND DAY OUT, OPPOSE HIM.

*the term "propaganda", for most of us over 50, was borne a negative term because it was nearly exclusively used to disseminate false, biased, slanted or otherwise non-factual/non-truthful information. T***p uses propaganda likewise.

**The most successful use of propaganda was in the Stalin Soviet Union, where free press and free speech was quashed early on and firmly held under foot, so the only information disseminated was from the communist party ("Party"). At the time, independent radio voices in Europe and the Voice of America seeped through but had little short-term effect due to the massive "alternative" information aired and published by the Party. In some form, and to varying degrees, propaganda has continued there through the present regime.

Hitler, too, employed a kind of propaganda, aimed, first, at destroying the credibility of the media outlets, then aiming the attack at the democratic government he eventually controlled and then dismantled. After attaining power, he eliminated any trace of organized free media and ruthlessly stamped out other forms of organized opposition. Even owning a radio was forbidden to most citizens.