T***p's Plan for Mexico to "Pay" for the Wall is to Charge US Consumers of Mexican Goods?

Just so I understand this correctly, let me list what seems to be T***p's plan for Mexico to pay for the Wall.

First, moneys already obtained from US taxpayers budgeted to pay for something else is to be the first installment for the Wall.

Next, the House will appropriate the rest from funds to be raised from US taxpayers.

Third, the House will impose a 20% tariff on imports from Mexico, which funds will go into the US treasury.

Fourth, after the price of these imports are raised in order to cover the cost of the tariff, the goods are to be bought by US consumers.

So, in sum, WE pay for the Wall with money already intended to go somewhere else and with future tax dollars. Then WE "reimburse" Mexican suppliers by paying higher prices for Mexican imports, which will have been caused by the importers having to pay more to the US Treasury.

Maybe I'm just dense, but how does our paying, at least, twice result in Mexico paying anything at all for the Wall?

This sounds like a scheme dreamed up by a con man.