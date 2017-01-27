My Date with a T***p Voter. (It's True, Honest)

This is a bit off the usual political point, but ...

I blind-dated an attractive woman last night. We attended dinner with a group.

At dinner, T***p's 20% plan was raised. Somewhat "with bated breath", I anticipated my date's contribution because she was pretty, blonde, blue-eyed, very "proper", and I learned she was much into fashion and fashion news before the moment. I felt like I was seated next to Kayleigh McEnany.

I relaxed when she said nothing.

The rest of the dinner had similar conversations, but, since my date kept quiet, I decided to follow suit.

While awaiting dessert, and after many of the group had left the table, she started talking.

"I hope you don't think me rude for not adding to the conversations, tonight. Most of these people looked foreign and they clearly were Clinton voters. I don't like being around people like them. I just don't know how anyone could vote for her. Those e-mails and Comey saying she lied. I mean, I didn't understand what she was saying about her handling of those e-mails, but she just sounded and looked like she was lying."

I froze in my seat.

"Besides, they didn't seem to know what they were saying, and I've learned that, around foreigners and other Clinton voters, if they learn I voted for Mr. ... President T***p, they start getting on my case. You didn't say much, either, so I assume you voted for President T***p, also?"

Before she finished the sentence, I stuffed some cheesecake into my mouth.

"The President has been great so far, don't you think? He's done so much to stop what O'bama had done, especially in his last few weeks. I'm glad I don't have to see his face, anymore."

I looked across the table at the last couple left, but they were rising to leave, so I reached for the carafe of ice water, poured quickly, and began a long, slow drink.

"Y'know, I voted for him because he reminded me of what real men were like when I was in high school and college. Nowadays, most men are pussies ... and rude, and foul-mouthed and don't know how to treat a woman. You, though, have been the perfect gentleman."

I paused, briefly, from my drink to grab some air and beckon to a passing waiter. He mouthed, "Later, I promise", then passed on.

"How rude of me. I've been going on. Why did you vote for him, might I ask?"

I felt like a deer in the headlights.

"Ah ... as a lawyer, I was more interested in how he handled his businesses... "

She interrupted. "Don't you just think he is so smart? Having all those bankruptcies, yet making himself a bill--I mean, multi-billionaire and running those beauty pageants and paying for his campaign all by himself. And knowing what he wants and taking it. That's what real men do."

I couldn't keep my mouth shut any longer. "Don't you think those people that lost all that money because of the bankruptcies should have been protected by T***p ..."

"President Trump, you mean."

"... he should have tried to find a way to get them their money back, at least, more than he did, instead of taking advantage and making tens of millions for himself ... and then using the investors' losses for a tax break to save himself hundreds of millions more? All while hundreds of investors... "

"Of course not. He's a businessman. You make money for yourself, not for others. "Buyers beware", right?"

"Well, what about that 20% tariff they talked about earlier? Doesn't it bother you that you will have to pay twice for his wall, once as a taxpayer and once as a buyer of Mexican goods and produce?"

"I never buy Mexican, and I get my fruits and vegetables from the farmer's market on Webb, don't you? And he didn't say taxpayers would pay; he said he would divert money O'bama had kept for other things, which we don't want, now." ... "You are beginning to sound like them, earlier. Are you... "

I fake-coughed as though choking and excused myself for the men's room, but I grabbed my jacket as I left the table. I briefly turned to her, "A bit chilly." I dashed to the cashier, paid and left.

No more blind dates for me.

P.S. I am actually grateful for this experience. It is the first time, since before the Republican convention, that a T***p person communicated with me without biting my head off or going off the deep end ... probably because I didn't give any indication of my voting preference.