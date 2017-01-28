A Suggestion As To Why Most Fail in Communicating With Those Supporting T***p (And Vice-Versa?) And a Possible Turnabout Technique

A light bulb just turned on in my head.

After months of reading comments, replies and other posts of T***p supporters/sympathizers, and reflecting on my many, many failed attempts to discuss issues with them, and being totally unable to do so before reaching my frustration maximum, I think I finally get it.

For months now, I have been trying to figure out why I cannot relate, tolerate or otherwise rationally communicate for more than a couple of minutes (if that long) with most T***p supporters.

It was my mission to be able to do so because, of course, before a dialog can progress to an understanding, then to, perhaps, a meeting of the minds, folks have to be able to keep the conversation civil, even if the person you're talking to doesn't (and, where I live, T***p people quickly become defensive once your discussion even suggests you're heading to a political topic).

Here is the cause: talking to a T***p supporter is like talking to T***p, himself, when what spews from his supporters' mouths is what has been spewing from him for months.

And, since I (and may I presume, "we") have such strong negative feelings for T***p, those feelings are (psychologically speaking) transferred to the supporter. From the time that occurs, it is likely the supporter, at least subconsciously (if not consciously if my face or tone of voice or body posture, etc., changes) picks up the genuine hostility and immediately reacts to it. And we are talking to "T***p".

In other words (if I may generalize by using "we"), by not really "seeing" the person we are talking to (or recalling the personality of the person while on-line communicating), but, instead, hearing/reading and reacting only to the words said/written, we are suppressing the inter-personal prior experience of the relationship (if there was one) or the common decency of viewing a person "in toto" rather than impulsively, replacing "the person" with only the emotionally-charged image (subconsciously) conjured up by the person's words themselves.

Obviously, this is an over-simplification, but, regardless, the key is to try to keep in mind that prior relationship, be aware of any on-coming emotional response and change the conversation or, otherwise curtail the emotion's course and even, if necessary, employ the assistance of the one you are communicating with, to stop the emotional response and return to an even temperament.

Or just excuse yourself (make it good so you don't lose a friend) and leave ASAP. (like I did, see https://zthimker.newsvine.com/_news/2017/01/27/36779226-my-date-with-a-tp-voter-its-true-honest )

Of course, an alternative would be to reduce one's negative feelings for T***p, but that's unlikely to be humanly possible so long as he is alive and in the public eye.

There's just soooo much about him to dislike (and more seems to appear every day) ... and that's why it is so very easy to emotionally react to his supporters, because even if they have just one little thing that irks us, T***p likely has that same negative trait, but by a hundredfold, and we "pass" that intensified emotion on automatically.

Good Luck.