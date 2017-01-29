Republicans ! You Won. Isn't It Time You Stood Up?

To All True Republicans.

Dear Gentlepersons,

Despite what most people think, You, as Republicans, won the election.

Not "the Trump base", not white extremists/neo-nazis, not the alt-right, not any other fringe or extremist or radical group(s).

Yes, these groups contributed to Your victory. Their leader galvanized them into a voting bloc strong enough to help You overcome the Democratic majority in the population. And, yes, their contribution needs to be acknowledged, appreciated and applauded.

But, let's face it, Your Party already had numbers, already had a loyal base to Republican principles, Republican policies and Republican leadership and already was in position to take a near majority of the electoral vote, thanks to years of effort to broaden the Republican support to far more states than the Democrats did.

And, if you had a candidate who was both Republican and voiced Republican positions (even if done without promoting fear, hatred and division), that, coupled with the flaws of Clinton's perceived character, may well have won the election.

The fact that Republicans may have been put "over the top" in some states by Trump's bloc only made it easier to win. It did not "give" Republicans the win.

Is that "final push" reason to completely forego Your Republican heritage and keep mum while the chief executive puts forth "executive orders" like kings-of-olde issued edicts? Why are You sitting idle, allowing the government to be run solely by the executive branch?

You hold the Power of the Purse. You hold the Voice of Public Policy. You hold the Power of Treaty over Foreign Relations. You hold the Power of Appointment. Your combined strength in the Congress can control the future of this country, now that You no longer need the "approval" of the president (because anything he vetoes, You can override, through negotiation with Democrats--who are eager to slap-down this president).

Why, in this time of Constitutional attack and the eroding of traditional American (Republican and Democratic) values and the unprecedented growth of fear, hatred, division and despair among Its Citizens, are You sitting quiet?

Perhaps You agree with all this president is doing? If so, then relinquish your status as a Republican, and declare yourself a Trumpian. That way, you can be singled out as no longer identifying with traditional Republican values and traditions, and can no longer hide behind the proud history of the traditional Republicanism of Lincoln, Grant, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower and Reagan. My guess is, You do not ascribe to most or all of this president's doings.

Where is the backbone of Republican leadership? Where is Republican leadership at all?

Democrats are still licking their wounds. The media is a shadow of the influence it once had, thanks to a concerted campaign by the executive branch to discredit what had been believed to be the strongest protectorate of our Democracy: the free press. The American public is trying to do Your job in protecting traditional American values and, even Constitutional principles, but they do not possess what had long been Your greatest strength: maximal organization and coordination.

IT IS TIME, Republicans, for you to reap the spoils of Your Victory, and show the president where he belongs: on Your shoulders, not vice-versa. It is You who holds him up, previously by Your constituent base, and, now, unfortunately, by Your lack of voice.

It is Republicans that can make-or-break this president ... can yank in the unbridled "reign" of a man who acts as though 240 years of U.S. existence has all been for naught; that, as he had said, "only he can fix it".

B.S.

As was once pleaded in a fictional plot, we now say in real life: Help us, Republicans. You're our only hope.

Failure to heed this plea will define You for a generation, if not longer. It might even be Your, and all of our, undoing.

Respectfully and humbly yours,

An American

P.S. For some reason, my replies to three comments in "American Patriots on Newsvine" have been removed. I cannot recall the exact words, but the replies were, in essence,

-You proved my point (in response to a comment that Clinton lost due to her own lack of dealing with the Rust Belt)

-T***p is issuing Ex. Orders at a higher rate than the past 2 presidents, and before Congress had a chance to consider them (in response to a comment saying no one complained when Obama issued them); and

-comparing Republican candidates in 08&12 and Clinton, Obama was far more popular then than Clinton was in '16, so Republicans, without T***p, had a better chance of winning in '16 than they did in 08&12 (in response to #4, that if McCain and Romney couldn't win, no [true] Republican could have defeated Clinton)

Seeing as how "American Patriots" have chosen to stifle freedom of expression so blatantly since I did not violate any Newsvine rule or policy, I am considering banning them from this and any further of my posts.

Query: can I do so? and should I do so?