Irony in Ban: Muslims and Christians Have More in Common Than T***pians and Anti-T***pers

In what may be the strangest twist that has resulted by T***p's actions, the bonding of Christians and Muslims is more apparent and stronger than ever before, while the rift between Anti-T***p factions and T***pians keeps widening.

Our new image to the would is a nation wildly divided and without any signs of patching-up efforts. To quote, "Sad, very sad."

At the same time, the True Christian and Jewish communities have clasp hands, fingers intertwined, with their Muslim neighbors, and Muslim nations, "joined with Christians and Jews in the belief in the old testaments of the bible", are recognized as brothers&sisters-in-arms, and are to be accorded due respect. It is known that our Muslim neighbors reciprocate, and it is hoped Muslim nations acknowledge these efforts and do not hold ill-will toward us for the actions of T***p and the rhetoric of his followers.

T***p and his followers are unwilling to extend the hand of reconciliation, as, in sports, is the tradition of the winner, "with humility and respect." In this case, though, it needs to include the stop of the immediate slapping of Clinton supporters in the face by choosing to employ bullying tactics in pushing forth the least-liked and most offensive of T***p's "promises". It is, at best, poor sportsmanship, and, at worst, a concerted attempt to keep a social and political schism, created by both candidates, apart, and even widening it.

While it is to be expected that the losers of the election will rebuke initial attempts, it is incumbent upon the winner to pursue the reconciliation with outstretched hands until the loser relents; never should the winner show a turned back, like T***p does now.

There will never be a reconciliation if T***p expects the losing side to capitulate nor if there continues to be back-handed, snubbing actions by T***p.

As a nation, we are now exceedingly weak and will remain so until we are again united in spirit and fidelity.