O'Reilly: "Putin's a killer." T***p: "We've got a lot of killers. What do you think — our country's so innocent?"

Soooooo. T***p believes we, as a country, are killers? This sounds anti-American, much like what ISIS, Iran and Russian and many more of our "enemies" have been preaching. Curious...

In the O'Reilly interview of T***p*, aired before the Super Bowl, he also said...

... regarding the travel ban (which T***p turned to although O'Reilly may have been talking about the Australians sending refugees)...

O’Reilly: But the refugee deal, not so much.

Trump: I think it was very smooth. We had 109 people out of hundreds of thousands of travelers and all we did was vet those people very, very carefully.

O’Reilly: You wouldn't do anything differently if you had to do it over again? Some of your people didn’t really know what the order was.

Trump: Well, that's not what General Kelly said. General Kelly — who's now Secretary Kelly — he said he totally knew, he was aware of it, and it was very smooth. It was 109 people.

... clearly, the ban was on his mind. Only 109 people had their lives upended (and he could care less about them. What about the other 60-100K that had their visas invalidated? Were they "vetted" "very, very carefully" beforehand? As a result, many more lives were also upended, stranding them in the target countries.)

As for elaboration of the Putin-killer-but-so-are-we...

O’Reilly: I don’t know of any government leaders that are killers.

Trump: Well — take a look at what we’ve done too. We made a lot of mistakes. I’ve been against the war in Iraq from the beginning.

O’Reilly: But mistakes are different than —

Trump: A lot of mistakes, but a lot of people were killed. A lot of killers around, believe me.

... So, mistakes made Americans killers ... and that equates morally with Putin's stay-in-power tactics?

And, not so incidentally, isn't this, at least verbally, giving "comfort to the enemy": voicing agreement with their "justification" for attacking America? If you were an ISIS member, or an Iranian leader, etc., how would you feel about T***p's words?

And regarding the "three million illegal aliens voted"...

O’Reilly: But the data has to show that 3 million illegals voted.

Trump: Forget that. Forget all of that. Just take a look at the registration, and we’re gonna do it, and I’m gonna set up a commission, to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and we’re gonna look at it very, very carefully.

... What is it, then? That there are 3 million illegal aliens that voted, or that the registration rolls have "3 million" errors in them?

And regarding health care...

O’Reilly: Can Americans in 2017 expect a new healthcare plan rolled out by the Trump administration, this year?

Trump: In the process, and maybe it’ll take until sometime into next year, but we are certainly gonna be in the process. Very complicated. Obamacare is a disaster. You have to remember, Obamacare doesn’t work. So we are putting in a wonderful plan. It statutorily takes a while to get. We’re gonna be putting it in fairly soon. I think that, yes, I would like to say, by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year.

... So, not likely this year. But you still want Obamacare repealed ... next year? Obviously, it has to be before 1/31/18, else to eliminate it after then puts millions of Americans without insurance that they will have contracted for already. May violate many laws then.

*for transcript, see

http://www.sbnation.com/2017/2/5/14516156/donald-trump-interview-transcript-bill-oreilly-super-bowl-2017