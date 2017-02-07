Uncertain Future of National "Statistics": True or T***ped?

"He Who Controls the Media, Controls the Minds of the People." This is T***p's current task.

"He Who Controls the Information, Controls the Nation." Could this be his next?

We just received statistics both of the nation's payroll increase and the unemployment rate being nearly steady, December to January.

These stats came about mostly during Obama's administration (though reported on 2/3/17).

They continued showing a trend of upward job creation and downward unemployment.

Over the years, both the public and Wall Street have depended on such statistics, and there has never been a reason not to trust them.

All of the statistics have come from various departments in the executive branch of the government.

Now that we have a man who, to embellish on his image and actions, changes facts and enlarges/inflates numbers and has absolutely no regard for the truth, how can we, any longer, rely on statistics coming through his branch?

Up until now, we have been obsessed with T***p's personality and have been fretting over the chaos he has created. We have learned not to trust anything he or his cohorts (including his cabinet) says, mostly because T***p does not want us on any "solid ground". That is the method by which we are to be controlled.

What can we do about his "statistics" once they start entering the mainstream? These statistics have been reliable indicators of the direction our country goes in most all areas. What can be used instead when, because of their source, they are no longer reliable?

How can we be assured that statistics like "GNP growth", "National Debt", unemployment, job growth, etc., are "true"? and how can we be assured that historical statistics will not be changed in order to fulfill a "reliability need" to support seemingly unbelievable trends?

How will we use "facts" to prove T***pian's lies when many, if not most, of those "facts" will originate from the executive branch?

Has anyone realized that a failure of our financial institutions to believe in these statistics would result in uncertainty and chaos in the stock and bond markets?

Can anyone not believe that breeding distrust, as has been done by T***p and his cohorts, can bring this country to it knees?

What can be done to stop it?