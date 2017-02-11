Time For Useful Tactics. First, Hit T***p Where It Hurts: His Wallet.

Sooooo. Let me get this straight.

Nordstroms dropped Ivanka's clothing line because they weren't selling. Her line may been the target of a boycott.

Ivanka is upset because, although she "stepped down", she did not divest as she should have. So, she is hurt, financially.

Now, daddy says it is "unfair" and, through Spicer, claims the attack is really on daddy, because of his policies.

Makes sense, especially since daddy is far more objectionable than Ivanka.

We all know that daddy has never tried to be fair and won't change. But, now, daddy wants fairness.

Therefore, I guess, daddy prefers that, if people don't like his policies, people should boycott his empire's products, businesses and hotels, instead?

Do I hear an "all over the world"?

The more people take out their anger and frustration on T***p's stuff--which is just waiting to be tagged--the less likely they are to take it out on the rest of his family, right? That sound's fair to me.

Sure. That's it. Why not make T***p "pay" both for his policies/tweets/rants/lies/(etc.) and for his failure to divest? After all, the traditional way to show displeasure for a company's practices is to boycott it and all it's holdings, is it not? (And, wherever possible, add a lot of "crowd presence" for "public awareness/news" value.)

As for Ivanka, divest and avoid the fallout from daddy's disastrous decisions.

You are invited to present your "practical tactics". Please be specific and non-violent. The intent is only to apply "practical pressure" on T***p--things people can do, not just talk/write about.