"What Did T***p Know, and When did He Know It?", Everyone Asks, and, "Is It America's Greatest Betrayal?"

On 12-14-16, I wrote an article, 'Are "High Crimes" on the Table for T***p After This Russian Entanglement Is Sorted Out?'.

'Three days ago, I raised the existence of a report that Russian official(s) were in contact with someone (people?) in T***p's campaign all during the time of the email dumps by Wikileaks. The problem was/is, after the story broke on the Rachel Maddow Show [11-09-16], the story was suppressed because the specifics of what was said was, apparently, "classified". (Nevertheless, multiple international sources continued with the story, including Reuters.)

'Per the Washington Post, the Russian who disclosed the communications with the T***p team was Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking on Russian Radio on November 10.

'“Obviously, we know most of the people from his entourage,” Ryabkov said.

'Per the WP, although T***p's spokespersons denied any contact [with any Russians], the assertion from Moscow attracted attention from national security experts.

'In addition, speaking to Bloomberg News, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said staffers at the Russian Embassy in Washington, before the election, met with members of Trump’s campaign--meetings she described as “normal practice”.

'Now, the intelligence community (involving international cooperation and input) reports Putin, himself, was directing the release of the emails personally*. Since Putin and Ryabkov meet regularly, and, during the course of the campaign, regular communiques occurred between Putin and his US embassy, there was ample opportunity for clandestine transfers of information between T***p' people and Putin.

'Once again, I emphasize that T***p's team denied ever having any contact with any Russians whatsoever. Other than the "obvious" answer T***p supporters will scream out, why would two Russian officials lie? (Odds are, they were observed in their communications, otherwise they likely would.)

'Even if T***p didn't advise Putin [directly or indirectly] what might be helpful, it appears likely T***p's team was given a "heads up" on what was to come on more than one occasion. It always seemed odd that, within as little as 30 minutes after a batch of emails were leaked, T***p, while on the campaign trail, often waiting to go on stage, was fully and deeply aware of both the content of the about-2000-at-a-time emails and their significance, as shown by his bringing up, and commenting on, the just-released primary controversy so often while on stage.

'If, ever, T***p's team accepted Russian intervention or even a "heads up", it amounts to treason.

'How can Americans not demand that a swift, but thorough, independent investigation be conducted? (We cannot trust Congress because of Republicans' obvious and unresolvable conflict of interest and because of their questionable politically-based refusals to allow early release of intelligence information (on Russian involvement and more?) to the public.) We need to have this resolved by January 20, 2017, so that, if any part of the T***p-Putin connection is true, T***p be charged with TREASON. Otherwise, America would suffer an international disgrace by unseating a president for the most grievous of leadership crimes.

'*Recall that among documents stolen by Russian hackers from the DNC was the "opposition research" gathered by the DNC for use in battle during the campaign run. So, Putin knew full well what T***p weaknesses needed shoring up.'

Also, under the 2-11-17 Article, "CIA gets Michael T. Flynn's top deputy fired, amid exploding Donald Trump-Russia scandal - Palmer Report", I commented as follows:

'This seems to be going in the same direction that progressed before Nixon "stepped down", just before his true involvement in Watergate became known.

'One by one, his advisors and staff were "whittled" from "office", as each's involvement came to light.

'Now, here we (seem to) go, again.

'The few reports that surfaced in November about T***p's campaign involvement with Russian officials during the campaign are now being corroborated by the findings of more and more agencies, as well as the press and media.

'No way that "strong man" and "control freak" T***p did not know (or have extra-strong whiff) of what was going on.

'T***p, just like Nixon, may have built a "wall of secrets" in trying to insulate himself from being "found out".

'Fortunately for Nixon, he really wasn't so bad or unreliable a guy that he couldn't engender loyalty around him, so it took months, even past an election, for him to be "found out".

'Unfortunately for Trump, actually being "a crook", he cannot engender such loyalty ("rats" will "eat one another" when faced with prison), so the time for "reckoning" may come much sooner.'

I now add, but don't get your hopes up about any impeachment. It is still rare, and, like eventually with Nixon, a lot of people in the WH will have to "rat" out T***p. Given most that likely knew about what was happening are far more skilled liars than Nixon's people were, it will take time, persistence and patience to get the true and complete story from them. Now, though, their amply demonstrated dishonesty may come back to bite them in the a**.

