Let Loose the Hounds (, Congress). There Is a Trail to Follow (per FBI). It Leads to T***p's Campaign.

Per the NYT, another in the recent series of revelations by the FBI: four T***p campaign aides and associates spoke with Russian intelligence during the presidential campaign*.

While, as yet, the evidence does not point to "collusion" with the Russians in their efforts to sway the election to T***p, the report says the timing of the calls were "suspicious". As a result, the NSA will analyze other intercepted communications and further investigations will occur.

While they continue the investigation, the fact of the contact, alone, begs the question: why would any contact with Russian intelligence be needed during an election campaign from a candidate's team? And by four different people, all connected to the T***p campaign, one reportedly being Paul Manafort (who broadly denied knowing what the FBI was referring to)?

Although it was not reported exactly when the communications occurred, the time was framed as "during the year before the election."

It was not believed that these had any relation to the calls of Flynn in December, 2016.

"Stay tuned. Much more to come, I'm sure."

*Previously, spokespersons for the T***p campaign denied ever having any contact with any Russians. More recently, the official word became a denial of "any improper conversation with Russian officials". Now, with the "proof" facing them, will they pull a "Flynn" position?