One Way to Piece the T***p-Putin Puzzle Together

(For the purpose of this article, assume that the current attempts to tie T***p to the Russian efforts to sway the election have been focused on the period of the telephone calls between trump aides and Russian intelligence, perhaps to T***p's "asking" Russia to find "Hillary's 30,000 lost emails". This article is based on the assumption that the origins of the tie go back much further.)

Now, disregard all you may have heard from T***p denying any "relationship" with Putin; it was all deflection, obfuscation, double-speak and "technical truth" (lawyer-speak for taking a question absolutely literally and answering the literal form rather than what the question was intended to elicit).

Consider these facts:

Trump's admiration for Putin:

October 2007 [CNN-Larry King] Trump said, "Look at Putin, what he's doing with Russia. I mean, you know, what's going on over there. I mean this guy has done, whether you like him or don't like him, he's doing a great job in rebuilding the image of Russia and also rebuilding Russia period."

In his 2011 book, "Time to Get Tough", he professed his “respect” for Putin.

December, 2011 ["Time to Get Tough"] "Putin has big plans for Russia. He wants to edge out its neighbors so that Russia can dominate oil supplies to all of Europe," Trump wrote. "I respect Putin and Russians but cannot believe our leader (Obama) allows them to get away with so much...Hats off to the Russians."

Putin's awareness of Trump:

Putin, likely, was aware of T***p's early "efforts" to become president, but would have considered him a lightweight, since it never led anywhere.

It probably wasn't until March, 2011, when a national poll showed Trump leading all presidential contenders, including Mitt Romney, that Putin considered that T***p could be "cultivated" as an asset. A cursory check through Google would show both of the origins of Trump's ambition and his general personality (need for praise and respect, massive ego) and his long-existing efforts to gain a business foothold in Russia.

Although I found no "evidence" of contact between them before 2013, it is clear from Trump's many comments that his continuing interest in having a business "foot" in Russia likely involved many "inquiries", to business brokers, low level oligarchs and, possibly, various levels of Russia's government.

Then...

2013-05-27 [CBSNews] Serial presidential campaign explorer Donald Trump is at it again, spending $1 million researching a 2016 run, according to his executive vice president.

Once the word was out that Trump was, again, exploring a presidential bid, it seems Russian interest intensified in having the Miss Universe Pageant held in Russia. Once the word of their interest caught T***p's ear, he was giddy to make it so.

2013-06-16 [Miss Universe, Org.] Announces that the 2013 Pageant will be held in Moscow, thanks to the cooperation of Aras Agalarov (the founder of Crocus Group, one of the country’s largest real-estate companies), at whose facilities the contest will occur.

2013-06-08 [Trump tweet] "Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend?"

His exploratory committee's findings caused T***p to cool his heels over a 2016 bid:

2013-10-14 [USA Today/NY Post] ... reported that T***p had spent more than $1 million to research a potential 2016 bid. Now, T***p considers running for New York governor, instead.

2013-10-18 [Deadline Hollywood-MSNBC Live-interview with Thomas Roberts] 'Trump said he’s invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the pageant, on November 9. “I know for a fact that he wants very much to come, but we’ll have to see. We haven’t heard yet, but we have invited him.”'

2013-10-29 [DailyMail] Russian President Vladimir Putin and billionaire Aras Agalarov attend an awards ceremony at the Kremlin October 29, 2013 in Moscow. Mr Agalarov was awarded an Order of Honor at the ceremony

2013-11-[pre-pageant] [NBCNews] A one-on-one meeting between the [T***p] and the Russian leader was scheduled for the day before the show. Putin canceled at the last minute, but he sent a decorative lacquered box, a traditional Russian gift, and a warm note, according to Aras Agalarov, a Moscow billionaire who served as a liaison between Trump and the Russian leader.

As a sign of respect, Putin probably spoke with T***p on the phone. Their phone call could have gone like this...

Putin: I'm sorry, my friend, for not being able to meet with you. State affairs. You understand?

T***p: Sure. It's okay. I understand. I was looking for...

Putin: ...I apologize, but I have little time. I have read that you would like to be president. Is that right?

T***p: Yeah, I would. But, I don't think I have the backing. The real money, they don't respect me, don't like me.

Putin: I want you to consider running in 2016. You will probably have a woman to face, and I think you can defeat her.

T***p: You mean Hillary? Yeah, I'd like to beat her, but she'll get the big money behind her. I don't think I...

Putin: ...Please, listen to my friend, Herman Gref. He will tell you what we can do. It has worked well in other countries, and we have gotten even better as masking the source.

T***p: What do you mean? How can you...

Putin: ..Listen to my friend, Herman. We can help you win the presidency. You will not have to make any decision now. Just listen to the proposal and you can give us the signal to proceed, later.

T***p: What signal? Agree to what...

Putin: ...I have to go, my friend. Listen to Herman. Dos Vedanya.

Herman Gref was one of Putin's closest advisors. He is of German ancestry, similar to T***p, is a patron of the arts and, as the chief executive officer of state-controlled Sherbank PJSC, Russia’s biggest bank, would be conversant in all things business (and easily be viewed by T***p as commanding respect).

2013-11-08 [per Bloomberg] In place of Putin's meeting, T***p was invited to meet more than a dozen of Russia’s top businessmen, including Herman Gref. Trump’s two-hour gathering at Nobu, a 15-minute walk from the Kremlin, was said, by co-organizer Aras Agalarov, to have "a good feeling" and, about T***p, "a positive energy and a good attitude toward Russia.”

Consider what might have been discussed at that meeting: business opportunities, unimagined wealth, lifetime security for his family--down generations. All for just saying "yes".

Aras, as the host, likely introduced T***p to Gref, a source of nearly bottomless financial backing.

We can certainly imagine what was said at T***p's "after meeting" meet with Gref:

"We want you to run for American president. We know you can win ... with our help. Whether you win or not, you will have "friends" in Russia after the election. If you win, your family will have friends in Russia. All we ask is that Russia be freed from the burdens that have been unfairly placed on us. Let us become part of the whole world, again. That is all we ask. Then, we can be friends with the rest of the world, including your America.

"So, run. Do what you must to win. We will help as we can, although you may not know it. When the time comes, you will know what we have done ... and you will tell us whether you want our full help. Then, after you win, we will become great, together."

2013-11-09] [NBCNews-interview with Thomas Roberts] "I do have a relationship and I can tell you that he's very interested in what we're doing here today," Trump said at the time. "He's probably very interested in what ... I am saying today, and I'm sure he's going to be seeing it in some form."

His words are unequivocal and the elaboration is genuine. He did not actually "meet" with Putin, but he did establish a "relationship".

2013-11-09 [Saturday] Miss Universe Beauty Pageant, held at Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk, Russia, a suburb of Moscow.

2014-02-13 [CBSNews] Trump trumped by Cuomo in N.Y. governor race, poll finds.

2014-03-06 [Politico re: CPAC speech] “You know, I was in Moscow a couple months ago, I own the Miss Universe pageant and they treated me so great,” Trump said then. “Putin even sent me a present, beautiful present, with a beautiful note, I spoke to all of his people."

In the speech, after nearly 90% of his speech being spoken as what "you", "conservatives" or "republicans" should do, he then let this slip out, "I wanna make this country so strong, and so rich, and so powerful..." then he reverted to "we" again. Clearly, he had the presidency on his mind.

The fact that he didn't openly declare for another year can be explained by his considering his options--and their consequences.

Considering that he had to do nothing that could be directly traced to his contact with Russia, and that all he needed to do was express a willingness to let Russia do what it might well do even without it, it was a fairly easy choice, albeit an, essentially, traitorous one.

Now, in light of the above, revisit all you may have heard from T***p denying any "relationship" with Putin; wasn't it all deflection, obfuscation, double-speak and "technical truth"?.

Also revisit the following:

Flynn's trip to Moscow, and his "dinner engagement" with Putin. [likely an "adjusting" or "clarification" or, perhaps a reassurance--since the discussions occurred two years earlier--of the "deal")

T***p's glowing remarks of Putin and Russia. [likely the beginning of a strategy to "normalize" America's view of him and to so continually suggest an "adjustment" of our attitude to Russia that, should it occur, it would seem a "natural" progression.]

T***p's asking the Russian's to "find Hillary's 30,000 missing emails." [likely the assent to Putin's "offer"]

T***p' seeming lack of concern during the entire election of his place in the polls. [likely the "inside knowledge" that something was going to drop, to the detriment of Clinton and, at the same time, to his benefit.]

The Flynn December telephone calls to Russia. [likely to assure Russia, or get assurances from Flynn, that the "additional sanctions" would be lifted "in due course" along with the existing ones, as part of the same "deal"]

Finally, the failures of T***p to acknowledge that the recent actions of Russia (cruise missile and spy ship off our coast) were provocative. [likely, they were a "ruse" to keep America thinking Russia was still "antagonistic" against America (despite them now having an "ally" in T***p.) That everything was "business as usual" between Russia and the U.S.]

The next steps(s)?