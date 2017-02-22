Those Closest to You, and Those You Chose to Surround You, Define You. E.g., A Chip Off The Old Block

Donald T***p, Jr. told Philadelphia-based conservative talk radio host Chris Stigall on [09-15-16]:

"The media has been [Clinton's] number one surrogate in this. Without the media, this wouldn't even be a contest. But the media has built her up. They've let her slide on every indiscrepancy [sic], on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out of the thing.

"I mean, if Republicans were doing that, they'd be warming up the gas chamber right now. It's a very different system -- there's nothing fair about it."

Where do you think this kind of reference came from?

I could buy that T***p Junior's gas chamber comment was not anti-semitic ... if he lived in a state that used a gas chamber for a death penalty OR if there had been a recent death by gas chamber in the news OR if most states used it OR if even a U.S. gas chamber was "warmed up".

There is no "warming up", only a strapping-in of the prisoner and the drop of a pellet into an acid solution.

Furthermore, neither New York nor any state in New England, save Maryland, uses this method. There has not been a death by this method since 1999, in Arizona. Only six states, in total (Arizona, California, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri and Wyoming) use this method.

However, there was "warming up" of WWII gas chambers.

Diesel engines were used to administer carbon monoxide gas. These engines had to be started and "running hot" in order to efficiently administer the gas. In the war's last months, mass killing centers were built. Some of these used more diesel engines; some used the pellet release.

So, T***p Junior, your subconscious exposed you for the anti-Semite you are. Even if you could be given the benefit of any doubt in this respect, you still showed a complete lack of compassion in your comment.

In any case, it does not take a psychologist to see that your state of mind originated from your old man.

And, the fact that T***p has Jews in his immediate family is not incompatible with being anti-Semite. In fact, the more often he "points to" his daughter and son-in-law as "proof" he is not anti-Semite, instead of all-out condemning it, the greater likelihood the "charge sticks".

It will take a lot more than a prepared speech, read without compassion or conviction, to convince the half of us who care to expose T***p's hypocrisy.

It must take more than the effect of all the memories of what T***p has said and tweeted and written, and the expulsion of those who he has chosen to surround him with anti-Semite* views before the stain of antisemitism can be scrubbed off.

*and, for many, if not most, racist and other radical anti-social views.