Bannon's "Deconstruction of an Administrative State" Means Centralized Presidential Control

Steve Bannon, at CPAC, outlined that the intent of the T***p administration is the "deconstruction of the administrative state" that the U.S. has become.

His view is that the existence of the administrative form of government is antithetical to an efficient running of government. In effect, the intent is to make the US government run like a business, with the "by-laws" being the Constitution, and each state being a fully locally-run "subsidiary" (independent franchise) of the principle, America, Inc.

As a corollary, the separation of powers would be near-absolute:

--the executive branch would enforce laws (although in Bannon's view, the president would have direct and absolute jurisdiction over powers not "expressly constitutionally" delegated to Congress or the Courts),

--the Legislature would solely make laws (meaning that the Judiciary could only agree or "strike down" laws, but could not "modify" or "interpret" laws).

--and the Judiciary (in addition to its "yes or no" and "disputes under laws" role) would be solely responsible for interpreting the "constitutionality" of laws (whether that also includes "the implementation of laws otherwise constitutionally suspect" is not yet clear; traditionally, the view would be only "interpretation".)

What this means is that, instead of having various departments and sub-departments specializing in handling the different areas of government needs and regulation, which, at present, includes a type of "three branch" mini government in each agency, they, all, would be eliminated. Most of the responsibilities would be relegated to the individual states (thereby eliminating uniformity), while those deemed (apparently by the president) as being of "national concern" would become the purview of the president, but without the restraints found in "departments" and its agencies. (Presumably, this would be "run" by Executive Order ("EO"), and could involve "hundreds" per week.)

The legislature would be the only "law-making" body, although the president would be able to use an EO if, in his view, Congress did not act quickly enough on a matter. Congress would have the power to "override" an EO, but only by completing the "legislative process", which includes a presidential "review" (meaning he could use the veto). In effect, any time the president issued an EO, the legislature would be "impotent" to replace it.

Finally, the "federal" court system would be but a "rubber stamp" for EOs, although they would have the usual power to review Congress' statutes, state's disputes, etc. Its number could also be greatly reduced in favor of "administrative courts" (there would still have to be a limited federal administrative system, but, with so many possible set-ups, any attempt at a description, here, would be but a guess).

The Supreme Court would retain its usual functions, except that it would be "functionally required" to liberally, if not "by carte blanche", "find" that any EOs are "constitutional." This is because of the "strict reading" of the Constitution that the executive branch gets all powers not specifically reserved to the other two branches or to the combined states.

Result (because the very nature of our society is extremely complicated and our population so great):

(1) Congress has been "partisan" for decades, which has slowed its efficiency to a crawl. By having previously-administratively-drawn laws and regulations now become their duty to draw, debate and enact (usually through both houses), Congress will become hopelessly bogged down, with presidential EOs "taking up the slack" (remember that the so-called "emergency power" carves out areas usually left to the legislature if the legislature does not/cannot act),

(2) the President will be able to issue EOs, essentially "at will", since there are very limited areas which are to be strictly within the Congress' jurisdiction, and

(3) with a reduction of federal courts to hear "constitutional" challenges, and by their having "double-duty" in having to hear "administrative" disputes, the court backlog will become so great that any challenges to EOs would have to wait, perhaps, years to be heard.

Bottom line:

Obviously, the "working" of America would be radically different, leaving the president with immense power* and, practically speaking, no way to "check him".

*The powers that the president could "functionally obtain" would equate to the power Hitler was given on March 23, 1933, when the [German legislature] passed The Enabling Act, giving then Chancellor Hitler and his cabinet the power to enact laws without the participation of the [legislature] and without many constitutional limitations. He became dictator within fours years after rising to power on January 30, 1933. At their current pace, T***p/Bannon could pass Hitler's time-line.

Within three years of Hitler's power rise, the German judiciary, by Chancellor proclamation, was reduced in number and their "jurisdiction" limited to "local matters". The Gestapo (the merging of the executive and judiciary branches) took over the handling of "federal" cases.