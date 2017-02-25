CPAC: T***P Paraphrased, "Purveyors of Fake News Are Enemies of Americans"

"Fake News" is defined as stories which are "completely made up and designed to deceive readers by deliberately publishing hoaxes, propaganda, and disinformation purporting to be real news".

A "Lie" is "to speak falsely or utter untruth knowingly, as with intent to deceive".

"Political lie" means "a statement that is flatly, objectively untrue". It is the "bolder" cousin to "Political deception", which "is an attempt to mislead by distorting what a politician thinks, what a politician has done in the past, or what a politician would do in the future—in order to cause one to vote one way or another based on the resulting false impressions".*

Given the above generally accepted definitions, since T***p lies or deceives greatly (70% of what T***p said during the campaign were lies or deceptions; since his oath of office, 74% of the assertions made by T***p were false--Politifact, Feb.19, 2017), T***p is one of greatest "purveyors" of "fake news."

Ergo, T***p is among the greatest of enemies to Americans, according to his own words.

*Another term that may well soon become a headline is "Making false statements" is the federal term (Title 18, Sect. 1001) which generally prohibits knowingly and willfully making false or fraudulent statements, or concealing information, in "any matter within the jurisdiction of the federal government, even by mere denial". This statute is not limited to sworn statements but includes obstruction of justice and government fraud investigations.