A Smoking Gun: Carter Page Shows T***p Campaign-Russia Collusion With a Facial Lie

In a bold and intense interview by Chris Hayes, Carter Page yielded vital information which can likely be used by U.S. intelligence agencies to establish possible collusion between T***p campaign officials and Putin/Russian officials.

For 15:00 video, see, http://www.msnbc.com/all-in/watch/carter-page-i-don-t-deny-meeting-with-russian-ambassador-889043011736

Watch Page as he answers questions from Chris Hayes.

Simple keen observation #1: Page carefully rehearsed his interview to give as little as possible about his role as "advisor", while dropping Clinton's name as, perhaps, being involved.

It was also obvious that his primary role in "yielding to an interview" was to discredit the 35-page dossier compiled by Christopher Steele and "throw water" on any view of Russia's part in the Wikileaks attack. Finally, he tried to "kill" any notion of T***p campaign and Russian collusion--here, he failed.

The Dossier (11:04)

Hayes "caught" Page talking about the dossier as though it had been revealed long before its actual "revealed" date, January 11, 2017. Page seemed surprised by Hayes' "catch", and, during his "recovery mode", let it slip that his dropping out of his advisory position in September was because of the information that was leaked from that dossier. However, at that time, there was no report of any dossier. The earliest hint of a "dossier" was reported by "Mother Jones" on October 31, 2016, a week before the election. And not until two days AFTER the election was it established as "the dossier".

After the revelation, he tried to further explain the dossier's part in his decision by saying that dozens of "news agencies" already had reports of his involvement. As shown above, this is clearly false.

NOTE: If Page actually knew of the dossier in September, it had to be through T***p's campaign or Russian operatives, not the media/print. Since his involvement was not known at the time, any reason for his "stepping back" (which, you will note, is not the same as "left" or "quit", implying he may have stayed on in another capacity) had to be from fear of disclosure ("being found out"), not due to allegations contained in any "leaked" reports.

T***p Campaign and Russian Collusion (at 14:00)

Simple keen observation #2: Prior to the primary question posed by Hayes--one that should never have been asked because any answer but a denial would be the admission of a conspiracy to commit treason--Page's general response mechanism was direct eye contact, with few "look aways" over a second or so long.

The "main" question: "At any time, did you have liaisons with anyone in Russia in which you were talking about the hacking that was going on or the things the campaign might do?"

Page's entire answer was given with both head down and eyes shut or averted, number one signs of lies. Also, he began to "fidget" within his clasped hands, a sign of heightened anxiety.

"I had absolutely no involvement with that..." (then he raised his head and eyes).

After Hayes tried to get a "yes-no", in responding, Page again lowered his head and closed his eyes in answering, "Categorically not". He kept his head and eyes down while attempting to change the subject, another sign of deception.

Then, he "switched topics" to discussing "collusion" between Clinton and Obama.

The FBI and other agencies should have a "field day" questioning this guy at length. However, I sincerely doubt being "under oath" will have any effect on his testimony. So ... just short of water-boarding?