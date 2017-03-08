Russia (via Wikileaks) Helps T***p, Again? This Time, Perhaps, Permanently.

Another Chapter in the Perils of T***pine. (The "heart" of this Article is in bold at the end. Everything before it is revealing, but secondary.)

Is this latest round of "dumps" by Wikileaks the result of yet another effort by Russia/Putin to "bail" T***p out of a tough situation?

Last week, the "Great Collusion" led to a silly lie and the recusal of Sessions.

To stop all the attention given to Sessions and the "Great Collusion", T***p tweets the "Obama wire-tap" fabrication (an early morning "bright idea? ... just see how cavalierly he and his surrogates have dealt with it).

But, the ploy backfires because,

(1) if there was a legal wire-tap, it means there was "probable cause" to believe T***p committed a crime; or

(2) if there was an illegal wire-tap, there is unlikely to be any trail, and any investigation would be a "wild goose" chase; or

(3) if there was no wire-tap, there is no evidence to find (again, a futile chase); AND

(4) in any case, it actually widens and intensifies the investigation into the "Great Collusion", AND

(5) if nothing is found, T***p may be up on federal charges for abuse of power, and, if (1) is revealed, T***p may have to defend himself against possible treason implications.

Sooo, what to do? T***p has, effectively, backed himself into a corner.

But wait ! A rope-ladder descends* through the murky sky**. He grabs it*** and ...

(to be continued)****

*The Wikileaks dumps.

**It is not yet clear who gave the docs to Wikileaks.

***Rather, he and his associates do not question (or care who is) the original source.

****What was the "hot topic" last week, anyway?

Diversion a success ... for a time? ... forever?

Consider that if the CIA "secret stash" can be hacked, how long will it take for T***p to claim no report from any intelligence agency can be believed because it may have been fabricated by a hacker, "whoever that may be". In our American system of justice, "reasonable doubt" will acquit a defendant. Wikileaks/?Russia may have just provided T***p with that doubt.