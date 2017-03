Given what His Wall stands for and the policies T***p is pursuing, will the World Community view us with a jaundiced eye?

If America had a reputation worthy of respect (like we believe exists in many, if not most, nations), what will that reputation be after four years under T***p?

Or might America be given a pass just because it is T***p?

How long will the "T***p effect" last after he is gone?

What do you think?