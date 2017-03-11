Pence More Likely to be Impeached Before T***p Due to Flynn "Foreign Agent" Revelation

An Article, "seeded" by Kenm77 on 3/10, sited an AP report in writing "Trump transition knew Flynn might register as foreign agent".

AP "buried the lead" by emphasizing the "could register" aspect.

Under federal law*, if an American does certain acts for a foreign government or any of its agents, then the American is a "foreign agent". This means that Flynn was a foreign agent since September 2016.

Therefore, the literal effect of the "could register" letter was to actually inform Pence (the transition team leader at the time) that Flynn (a) had been "acting" as a foreign agent, and (b) therefore could not be allowed legally to serve in T***p's administration.

Incidentally (or not), Pence lied to FoxNews when he told the interviewer that he didn't know of the "letter of intent". The purpose of the lie was to avoid providing any prosecutor with an admission of wrongdoing because, by knowingly allowing a foreign agent access to classified information is likely a serious crime (being late, I did not research just how serious).

Since T***p has already denied knowing anything about the whole Flynn situation, he has, essentially, thrown Pence "to the dogs". Assuming Congress and the FBI complete their investigation, the probability is that Pence will face impeachment before T***p.

*Federal law requires that such an American register before he acts as a foreign agent. Failure to do so subjects the person to penalties. Pursuant to U.S.C. Sec. 618(a)(2), such person can

"be punished by a fine of not more than $10,000 or by imprisonment for not more than five years, or both ... ."

Flynn's late filing may have been an attempt to mitigate any punishment, or, since it was filed under six months from when he began (each registration must be renewed each six months), it might have been an attempt to avoid penalty pursuant to some case law (research not done).