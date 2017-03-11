Question for Media to Ask of Preet Bharara: Is Your Firing More Than Just Political Change?

Preet Bharara, as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had a stellar record of prosecuting corruption in government.

The SDNY has jurisdiction over the area in which T***p Tower is located. As such, criminal activities occurring within T***p Tower would be investigated by Bharara, had he remained the U.S. Attorney there.

Now, someone "friendly" to T***p will be assigned to replace Bharara.

While Bharara would be legally prevented from revealing whether any cases he had open involved T***p or those in his Tower, he can be questioned using hypotheticals to gain insight as to whether his firing was more than just "cleaning house".

Given that Bharara was specifically asked to stay on by T***p in November, could his firing be the first step in trying to "sweep under the rug" activities of T***p and/or his associates which may be criminal?

Did the recent earlier revelation of Flynn having been a foreign agent since September 2016 play any part in the abruptness of the "house cleaning"?

Was the removal of all of the Obama-appointed U.S. attorneys, before any replacements were even suggested, be an attempt to quash any speculation that other reason(s) for the removal of Bharara might exist?

Once again, the timing and suddenness of T***p's tactics suggests suspicious motive(s), including the possible attempt to "cover-up" something.