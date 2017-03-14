How to Cope With a Classic Narcissist (e.g., T***p)

By now, even many Republicans have acknowledged, openly or tacitly, that T***p is a narcissist.

While being a narcissist does not necessarily make a person functionally disabled, all narcissists are emotionally impaired. The degree of that impairment is what determines the degree of narcissism.

All narcissists exhibit certain behavioral characteristics. As a result, there are texts written to assist a person "captive" to a narcissist in responding to, and coping with, the potential destructive behavior a narcissist can wreak.

Among the many things recommended are the following*:

1) A narcissist may cause the loss of self-esteem in others. Because of the endless unpredictability and bizarreness of a narcissist's behavior, one must be aware of the constant need to gauge what is reasonable behavior and what is not and to be confident in one's judgment in choosing.

2) Although often hard to do, one must accept that the narcissist will not change (without professional/pharmaceutical help) in the following ways:

a. If you compliment other people while you are in the narcissist's company, the narcissist is likely to see it as an indirect insult to the narcissist, and he will react negatively. However, his response may not be direct. Instead, he may, "graciously", backbite or criticize either you or the one complimented.

b. The narcissist is unlikely to understand jokes the way that non-narcissists do, either in their telling by others, or by his telling them. And never make a narcissist the butt of a joke unless you are prepared to withstand a wrathful counter-assault. (This may, also, result in a "grudge held" and vengeful behavior "down the line".

c. When a narcissist wants something, it is "now", and, even if given, do not expect the narcissist to reciprocate or even remember it.

d. The narcissist is very good at pretending to be interested in you so long as you have something he wants. Once obtained, expect that interest to drop. This kind of behavior is particularly maddening because it is often repeated without his acknowledging that it has happened before, although "gracious and plausible" explanations may be given for any earlier behavior.

e. Do not expect the narcissist to apologize or to show any consideration for your feelings. Ever. The narcissist is never wrong.

f. Expect to have to clean up after the narcissist but don't expect the narcissist to clean up after you or anyone.

g. Expect the narcissist to be unhappy whenever one acts without the express approval of the narcissist, even if the action is, ultimately, what the narcissist wanted.

h. Don't expect a narcissist to pay attention to things which do not affect them personally (or financially).

i. Don't expect the narcissist to tell you personal information about themselves; however, in order to gain "personal touch" with others, he may tell very personal but negative information about those close to them, because it gains sympathy for the narcissist because they have had to shoulder this burden.

j. Don't expect the narcissist to give you what you ask for. If anything is given, it will be his perception of what you asked for--which may be a very different thing. Also, whenever something is given, he will highly exaggerate the value of the item given, as well as exaggerate the amount of effort the narcissist undertook to get it.

k. When a narcissist leaves in a rage, expect a return appearance with questions and criticisms. Use the time before his return to ready one's answers and responses to him. Try to maintain a low tone; raising it over them will only increase the intensity of the conversation (and lead to a full-on argument).

l. Expect the narcissist to lie at will about any topic or opinion or commitment or memory. He may not even realize he is lying because lying is a natural "gift" he has cultivated over years. Also expect exaggeration on any subject that concerns him.

Obviously, most all texts recommend you learn the tell-tale signs, then simply avoid a narcissist. In our case, that is difficult to do.

However, "avoidance" can be accomplished by refusing to listen to, or read, statements coming directly from the narcissist. Instead, listen to, or read, first-hand accounts of the statements, especially if they are accompanied by commentary. Then, to confirm your "normalcy", discuss them with family and/or friends. The purpose is to establish that you are normal, not the behavior/statements to which you are exposed.

...

*Thanks, in part, to "Living With a Narcissist", Wikiversity.