Devious T***p Employs De Facto Travel Ban Without Executive Order and Without Violating TRO

T***p, through Tillerson, has effectively implemented a "travel ban" on all but 38 countries — which includes most of Europe and longstanding allies like Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

According to the New York Times* and Reuters**,

"Diplomatic cables sent last week from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to all American embassies instructed consular officials to broadly increase scrutiny. It was the first evidence of the 'extreme vetting' Mr. Trump promised during the presidential campaign."

"Mr. Trump and his national security team are not waiting to toughen the rules to decide who can enter the United States. Embassy officials must now scrutinize a broader pool of visa applicants to determine if they pose security risks to the United States, according to four cables sent between March 10 and March 17."

"That extra scrutiny will include asking applicants detailed questions about their background and making mandatory checks of social media history if a person has ever been in territory controlled by the 'Islamic State.'" [note: 'Islamic State' is not defined".]

"Taken together, consular officials and immigration advocates said the administration’s moves will increase the likelihood of denial for those seeking to come to America, and will further slow down a bureaucratic approval process that can already take months or even years for those flagged for extra investigation."

“'Consular officers should not hesitate to refuse any case presenting security concerns,' Mr. Tillerson wrote."

“'All visa decisions are national security decisions,' the secretary of state added."

In addition to these reports, independent investigation revealed that the proposed budget cuts will reduce American embassies personnel, thereby adding as much as double or triple the time to complete the visa process, which must include an interview, for those not flagged for extra investigation. Also, individual embassies may be allowed to increase fees, depending upon the increased security measures employed.

In an ironic twist, the six nations listed in the latest "travel ban" (subject to the Hawaii court TRO) are not subject to the new rules, thus placing them in the same category as the exempt 38 countries noted above.

*https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/23/us/politics/visa-extreme-vetting-rex-tillerson.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur

**http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-visas-exclusive-idUSKBN16U12X