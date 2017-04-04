Jared Kushner - "Heir Apparent" in the Next Step Towards an Oligarchy?

The media is all a flutter because Kushner has been given a myriad of tasks comprising all aspects of responsibility.

"Why? Oh, why is T***p assigning so many, especially since he has no prior experience?"

Isn't it likely that T***p is trying to give him experience, just like a corporate mogul grooms his son (in this case, son-in-law, apparently thought by T***p to be better for government than his empire) for the eventual takeover?

And it seems not unlike tyrants of the past who "prepared" their sons for rule by giving them very difficult tasks, but always with someone experienced to help out, if needed (but the "credit" is always given to the holder of the responsibility). T***p means to "prove" (whether Kushner is successful or not) that Kushner will be "the next winner". I can hear T***p, now, as he announces Kushner, "Just look at all he has accomplished. Great job. Terrific job. Unbelievable job. He may be an even greater president than I have been."

In his appointments and assignment of responsibilities, not only has T***p clearly given into full nepotism and cronyism, but he seems hell-bent on forming a kind of Oligarchy (consider who he has surrounded himself with--with those few "outsiders" severely limited in their influence). T***p intends to "pass" power to Kushner. Given that T***p has never stopped campaigning (his daughter-in-law, Lara(?), has been assigned to his 2020 campaign), and he has the assent (if not the cooperation) of Putin, who is going to stop him?

The mere prospect of his trying to, essentially, "take over" the U.S. is "so fantastic" that those who can stop him refuse to believe that such a result might be possible.

When will it be too late? When he actually accomplishes his mad goal?

Be alert! Be watchful! Be mindful! Be ready and willing to resist! Be angry--it displaces fear!