T***p: "I don't think Bill [O'Reilly] did anything wrong." Is Misogyny in America Pushing for "Normal"?

Many people believe that T***p's words professed that Bill O'Reilly is innocent. However, this view understates what T***p actually said. The real inherent message is rooted in misogyny, both in T***p's words, as well as in O'Reilly's conduct.

T***p actually said, "I don’t think Bill did anything wrong."

What he meant is exactly what he meant when he "apologized" (Oct. 8, 2016) for what he said in the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape (aired Oct. 7, 2016). He didn't think he said anything wrong in the 2005 tape, but "if anyone was offended", he was "sorry".

Now, with O'Reilly, again, T***p gives his belief (not an opinion, but an ingrained belief--stemming from a long self-told lie) that nothing wrong was done. This is not to say that O'Reilly didn't do or say the things he is accused of, only that they were not, in his view, improper, wrong or immoral.

T***p is, quite literally, the president of the "boys club" mentality that believes that women are mostly but playthings for the amusement of men. Some are also useful. Others, because of being unattractive (by the standard of the man or men who judge them) can only be tolerated if they are useful*.

This is the attitude T***p has exhibited throughout his life, and has largely carried into the WH.

I believe it is a primary reason why there are few "in betweens" on the issue of T***p as a person:

A. for sake of clarity, I call "righteous" those who, recognizing the inappropriateness of this, and other offensive, behavior, "hate" T***p. They also "hate" his supporters because they believe that T***p supporters probably have the same or similar beliefs as T***p.

B. those who harbor same or similar beliefs as T***p strongly associate with him because, psychologically speaking, their current attitudes were, during childhood teaching, subconsciously seeded as "being bad" or "abnormal/perverted", and if a prominent leader and/or others are seen doing things, or acting, similarly, then their personal behavior can be viewed by them as "normal/average". To paraphrase from the Bible, the "[Righteous can stand alone; the evil congregate in caves]." Also, as a result, there is less "hate" for their opposites, but more "shunning/shutting out" because of being "reminded" of the "good" they were taught.

One of the true evils of T***p is the attempted "normalization" of his and his associates (and the women who "stand by" these men--enablers and manipulators) misogynistic (and other offensive) attitudes and behaviors. Part of that attempt is to eliminate or greatly reduce the effectiveness of anti-misogynistic protections (and of other traditional values and virtues).

In America, for years, if not decades, we have been able to ignore or suppress the attitudes/behaviors of people like T***p, even to the point of forgetting, as a society, how to deal with them and the people who express them. Now, with T***p and his horde, we are faced with "the challenge of the decade", if not of our age, to protect, maintain and, if necessary, re-establish those values and virtues that are being assailed.

Complacency is at an end.

...

*The psychological basis for this "brute mentality" is misogyny. But the common names used by the offenders to justify/rationalize their behavior is to identify themselves as part of the "boys club", "good ole boys", "Esquire men", "playboys", "men of distinction", "frat boys", "skirt chasers", "operators", "players", "swingers", "sports", "wolfs", "tomcats", "jocks club", "lady killers", "lover boys", "night owls", "make-up artists", "locker room talkers" ... the list goes on.

The mentality is said to have been borne out of the Esquire/Playboy/Penthouse era. However, while the objectification of women was certainly broadened with the proliferation of "girlie mags", the origin was much earlier, even before the first photographs (circa 1880), back even to century plus old nude paintings.

However, it is believed that the psychological causes (generally categorized under misogyny) go back to the origins of humans. (Hence the earliest names given for misogynists: "cave men" and "Neanderthals")