"Carrier Force" a Legit Political Maneuver or 'Uge Mistake? You Be the Judge.

Wednesday morning, in the Oval Office, minutes before the daily press briefing.

Spicer: Mr. President, what do I tell the reporters when they ask me about the Carl Vinson carrier group that was said to be headed for the Sea of Japan?

T***p (mumbling to self): Who knew that you needed more than a tweet to re-direct an armada?

Spicer: Mr. President? What do I tell them?

T***p: What?

Spicer: The carrier group. It wasn't going to the Sea of Japan.

T***p: But I tweeted them to do so. Here, let me show you (showing display). I sent the tweet to everyone. Besides they all confirmed it--Mattis, McMaster, White, even you. And the Jinese sent...

Spicer: ... What do I tell the press, sir?

T***p: It was an Armada, I tell you. North Korea and that guy, that guy ... they've been behaving badly. My Armada was going to show them I mean business...

Spicer, head down, leaves the room.

Press briefing room.

Spicer: The President's plan was to make a show of force that North Korea would take note of. By our constant referring to that show of force, North Korea backed down, even, apparently, destroying their own rocket soon after take-off this past weekend and, of course, there was no nuclear test. It also served to force China to commit naval forces in a futile attempt to counteract the reported carrier movement.

The fact that the President made his point without ever having to actually commit the carrier group proves that his plan was both ingenious and cost-saving.