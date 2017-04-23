A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to North Korea

The T***p adminstration reminds me of the old silent-era fifteen-minute one-reel comedies of the Keystone Kops.

They get a call and off they go. They fail to get the correct address, leave a few "kops" behind in their rush out, don't know where the place is once they get the right address, cannot figure out a map, find themselves the wrong way on a one-way street, get trapped beind a trolly--blocked in by horse-buggies, get side-tracked to help a cat out of a tree, find themselves back at the station. Then they start out, again.

After fourteen minutes of blunders, they finally arrive, sometimes to find the rescue made by another precinct, sometimes to find the original victim holding the perp "at bay", sometimes learning the call was a prank by some kids, sometimes just giving up--until they are passed by the perp who kidnapped a woman, and the chase is on (these start at ten minutes).

Occasionally, they do some good--catch the bad-guy, but only by some freak accident.

For "story-line" purposes, it doesn't matter who failed to contact the carrier force. The main plot is that the T***p administration was so certain that the carrier group was headed to the Sea of Japan, they had everyone in the world (except, perhaps, the carrier group, itself) believing just that. Even China reportedly sent out ships to "shadow" the carrier group.

This time, like the Kops, things worked out better than anyone could have scripted it.

For a time, North Korea was worried about the carrier force and what it might do once in place. They appear to have blown up their own test missile; they "delayed", or, at least, failed to proceed on, a planned nuclear test. In short, they "blinked" (although they later "roared back" after they had backed into their cave).

China, in the meantime, frantically looked for the carrier group. They moved troops to the North Korean border. They desperately wanted to "shoulder in" on the carrier group, so had ships stationed to intercept it once it was located. This was the quickest China had taken action because of America in years.

(Yes, there was also a great deal of angst in South Korea, Japan and around the world.)

What the T***p administration tried to do appeared to place the U.S. in position for an armed conflict.

By them failing to do so, a point was made without anyone actually be placed in a position to get killed (with all due consideration to South Korean and Japanese people).

But don't credit T***p; it's just T***p's verson of the Keystone Kops*.

...

*Because of the mass confusion within the WH, it also brings to mind the "who's on first, what's on second" Abbot & Costello routine.