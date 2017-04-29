Truth is, all the talk about how bad T***p is (including from this writer), is, pretty much now, passe.

There's really nothing new to say. All added up, he's the worst of political nightmares, and among the sorriest of humankind.

But, there are still from 93% to 96% of those who voted T***p that would vote for him again (per Politico, Wash.Post, Foxnews, etc).

Why?

This seeming oddity is addressed on various media (though, as an admission, FoxNews & Breitbart are not this writer's preferred reporting choices). By far, the most opinions come from those who didn't vote T***p or, now, do not support T***p or never understood the "typical T***p base" or are reporting pollster findings.

So, the question remains largely unanswered from those who KNOW: the T***p base (yes, there are, certainly, many reasons).

Why still T***p, after all he's put America through?*

Why still T***p?

This is, perhaps, the FIRST thing those "not T***p"ers need to know, then understand, before there can be any hope of reconciliation.

Because, at this point, six months after the election, it appears (from this author's observation) those "93% to 96%" not wanting anything to do with "not T***p"ers are matched by an about equal number of "not T***p"ers who want nothing to do with "voted T***p"ers.

There has been an over-abundant earful of reasons given by T***p's opposition for their stance.

Now, regardless whether "not T***p"ers want to hear it or not, it's about time the "voted T***p"ers explained what keeps them "loyal", because there seems no likelihood that "not T***p"ers will ever "get it" without "outside help."

So, again, please, why T***p? Why still Trump? and what, if anything, can sway you to, at least, "take him or leave him", if not all the way to "not T***p"?

...

...

*There is plenty of verifiable evidence to support all the "allegations" of the wrongdoing, behavior and personality of T***p and his appointees. It's just not helpful to try to "prove" any of these, here.