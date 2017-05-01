T***p Executive Orders in First 100 Days

Decide for yourself how successful T***p's first 100 days were. (No legislative accomplishments; 1 SCotUS appointee-T***p minimally involved; 1 missile attack (after warning to site)--highly disputable damage, but "message sent").

After considering the Executive Orders, take a scan of the daily headlines from, say, WaPo, Reuters, FoxNews, CNN (or MSNBC) & Breitbart (or choose you own "both extremes & a middle" news-peddlers).

Executive Orders: Total, 30**.

Types of Orders Order # Number

Ministerial (deals with 1, 2, 7, 12, 17*, 22(rev.of 12) 6

procedure(s) under existing law)

Enhancing Security (foreign 3^, 4, 5^, 9*, 10*, 11*, 16(rev.of 5)^ 7

or domestic

Ethic restraints 6 1

Declaration of position 8*, 13*, 15* 3

Ecological review 14*, 23*, 30* 3

Revocation of Obama E.O.s 18, 19 2

Health & Safety review 20* 1

Trade review 21* 1

Employment review 24* 1

Taxation review 25* 1

Regulatory review 26*, 27*, 28*, 29* 4

*requires further action to take or have effect

^held up by court(s)

**for full list and summary of action, see http://www.ajc.com/news/here-every-executive-order-trump-has-signed-during-his-first-100-days/pHETsFIm2nYmj4VWlNHmbK/