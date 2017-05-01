Newsvine

T***p Executive Orders in First 100 Days

By zthimker
Mon May 1, 2017 1:49 AM
Decide for yourself how successful T***p's first 100 days were. (No legislative accomplishments; 1 SCotUS appointee-T***p minimally involved; 1 missile attack (after warning to site)--highly disputable damage, but "message sent").

After considering the Executive Orders, take a scan of the daily headlines from, say, WaPo, Reuters, FoxNews, CNN (or MSNBC) & Breitbart (or choose you own "both extremes & a middle" news-peddlers).

Executive Orders: Total, 30**.

Types of Orders                          Order #                                                   Number

Ministerial (deals with                  1, 2, 7, 12, 17*, 22(rev.of 12)                      6

   procedure(s) under existing law)

Enhancing Security (foreign          3^, 4, 5^, 9*, 10*, 11*, 16(rev.of 5)^          7

   or domestic                    

Ethic restraints                            6                                                               1

 

Declaration of position                  8*, 13*, 15*                                               3

 

Ecological review                        14*, 23*, 30*                                              3

 

Revocation of Obama E.O.s           18, 19                                                         2

 

Health & Safety review                 20*                                                             1

 

Trade review                               21*                                                             1

 

Employment review                     24*                                                             1

 

Taxation review                           25*                                                             1

 

Regulatory review                       26*, 27*, 28*, 29*                                        4

*requires further action to take or have effect

^held up by court(s)

**for full list and summary of action, see   http://www.ajc.com/news/here-every-executive-order-trump-has-signed-during-his-first-100-days/pHETsFIm2nYmj4VWlNHmbK/

