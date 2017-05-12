T***p Reveals Himself in Lester Holt Interview (05-11-17) ... Sorta, Kinda, Maybe, Maybe Not?

T***p: "I was gonna fire Comey--my decision." ...

"I was gonna fire regardless of recommendation..."

From this point forward, realizing that everything prior to Holt's interview was a lie, elaborately, though hurriedly made up "on the fly", it seems, by T***p, the DOJ and the WH briefing staff, nothing more deserved being believed.

But, this author's opinion is irrelevant; ultimately, each person must decide for themself whether anything T***p, and, now, the DOJ and the WH briefing staff, tweets, writes or says can be believed.

It appears a complete break from reality has occurred and, as the straws come tumbling down, part-truths, lies, truths, misrepresentations, facts and "alternate facts" have all been jumbled, tossed in the air and allowed to fall like pick-up sticks, each one a potential piece of the "the whole truth", but all the others lying in wait to be disturbed and, thus, take away, at least for a time, the chance to learn it all.

So, here are the two best sources to help each of you remove as many of the sticks as you can in seeking to be the one who "gets it all and gets it right".

the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1J8hKLN744

the transcript: http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/11/politics/transcript-donald-trump-nbc-news/

If you find better sources, post them in your comments and replies, and I will review them and transfer those deserving.