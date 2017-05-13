Is Loyalty to T***p the Same as Loyalty to the Country?

An Article was posted earlier that revealed what many have been saying since Comey's firing: he was fired for not professing personal loyalty to T***p.

This past Thursday on Fox News, Kellyanne Conway said that T***p expects people who are serving in his administration to be loyal to the country and to be loyal to the administration, and he sees no distinction between the two.

This flies in the face of the oath all Federal workers must take: loyalty to the Constitution. That loyalty cannot be divided.

All Federal servants, employees and military personnel must subscribe to an oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States"*.

The taking of any other oath at the federal level is tantamount to treason. Any show of fealty or loyalty to a leader is, according the George Washington, contrary to having complete loyalty to the United States. In fact, he required all officers to subscribe to an oath renouncing any allegiance to kings and any other authority and pledging their fidelity to the United States.

The basis for adherence to the oaths as written is simple: leaders are transient; the Constitution remains. Leaders just manage the nation; the Constitution controls what they can do. Leaders only choose the policies from what the Constitution provides.

During the Civil War, all Southerners who swore an oath to the Confederacy were, technically, traitors. During, and even after, the war, many Union occupation officers treated Southerners as traitors, and used that brand to pillage at will, claiming Southerners lost any rights they used to have under the Constitution when they swore allegiance to the Confederacy. (Lincoln planned to allow most Southerners to take an oath to the Union, but Johnson, his successor, wanted to punish the South, and he presided over "Reconstruction", initially)

Those of T***p's people who are unwise enough to actually mouth an equality of "loyalty" between T***p and "the Country", are treading a line that, once crossed, amounts to a kind of treason.

And if T***p actually requires this of anyone, he is violating his presidential oath and "suborning" an illegal act from that person.

So, no, loyalty to T***p is not the same as loyalty to the Country. In fact, since T***p has, on many occasions, failed to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States", (including failing to act when U.S. interests were at risk and denying that the U.S. was under attack from a foreign power--Russia) it actually could be treason to defend, lie about, assist in, encourage or enable his anti-Constitutional behavior.

Fidelity, loyalty to the Constitution, to the country, cannot be equated with loyalty to T***p because to do so raises T***p's "importance" to that of our country; no one man can ever be allowed to believe they have that status. To so allow signals the end of democracy.

...

(T***p, of course, would not know the wording of any oath other than the one he took (and odds-on that he could not recite half of it, now; he certainly has "forgotten" about his duty to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.")

(Side thought: curious that there is nothing in any official oath about preserving the rights of, protecting the safety and welfare of and defending from enemies the lives of the People.)

...

...

*The oath of office for a President is,

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will, to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

The oath sworn by members of the House and those new members of the Senate (1/3 per every two years) is,

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."

This oath is also taken by the Vice President, members of the Cabinet, federal judges and all other civil and military officers and federal employees other than the President.

Federal judges, in addition to the above oath, must also swear,

"I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and that I will faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all the duties incumbent upon me as (office) under the Constitution and laws of the United States. [So help me God.]"

The oath sworn by military personnel is,

"I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."