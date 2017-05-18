"Be Careful What You Wish For." Is Robert Mueller Our Solomon?

Okay, folks. We got what most of us have been clammering for.

A special prosecutor, Robert Mueller, has been appointed.

A man of the utmost integrity, truly bi-partison, a no-nonsense prosecutor, a former director of the FBI, even, technically, worked under Comey while Comey was in the Bush D.O.J.

It seems like finding everything imaginable against T***p is going to be a slam dunk. Right?

Right? ...

Wait.

He was appointed to investigate "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump", not T***p, per se, although his purview extends as well into other matters that "may arise directly from the investigation."

Let's assume that includes most of what's been going on leading up to Mr. Mueller's appointment, i.e., Comey's firing, the T***p-Comey communications, the Flynn-under-investigation scandal, etc. The "word" is that expectations are that his investigation will be as broad as he deems reasonable, including into D.O.J. actions, i.e., Sessions' involvement in Comey's firing and, even the circumstances behind the letter drafted by Rosenstein--the man who appointed Mueller.

Now, we have all "witnessed", in varying ways, what has happened over these past many months. There are two wildly different views on T***p as to whether he is an "incompetent criminal" (to most Clinton supporters) to a "potential savior" (for his base). As a result of the many disturbing events that have occurred, and our delving deep into most every one of them, forming deep and lasting opinions one way or the other, these two views (or variations thereof) have been virtually ingrained into our everyday thinking; it certainly is in our usual discourse.

And this may prove to be a serious obstacle to what is to come.

What if Mueller concludes that T***p is a terrible president (and was a terrible candidate) and made mistakes any normal person would be ashamed of ... but was not involved in the Russian actions to sway the election?

What if he says that T***p should never have talked with Comey about any of the things he did ... but was not guilty of "obstruction" because T***p spoke out of ignorance and stupidity, not with an "obstructive intent"?

What if he finds there were suspicious and ill-advised communications between T***p campaigners and Russian agents ... but they were not capable of being proved to be "in collaboration or in collusion" with the actions of Russian authorities and/or hackers?

In short, what if Muller concludes that T***p is not criminally liable for any of what he has done ... at least, not enough to be included in the "crimes and misdemeanors" clause of the Constitution.

Can the "Clinton side" accept that finding? Will it?

And on the other side ...

What if Mueller finds that T***p "is guilty on all counts", and that the crimes are includable within "high crimes and misdemeanors"?

Can the "T***p base" accept that finding? Will it?

Of course, the result will probably be something in between, but, given the deep division and deep emotions about T***p, will anything short of "one extreme or the other" satisfy either side?

Essentially, in either case, the "war" is over--the "judge" will have decided (and there is no basis to deny his impartiality or professionalism), but can the actual fighting cease? (other than the usual political and social disputes that is, as before, "business as usual")

One "small" note: likely, you will almost forget that there is an on-going investigation because Mueller works "by the book"--no leaks and no interim questioning by either body on the Hill. Also, the final report(s) go to the D.O.J. and cannot be made public unless or until the D.O.J makes it so. We may not even learn when the investigation is over and the report(s) are in the D.O.J.'s possession until the D.O.J. says so.

Keep this in mind while the investigation goes on: ... What will you feel, do, say when you hear the results? What do you expect/hope/dredd that the "other side" will feel, do or say?

Will what we wished for be better or worse than "toughing it out" for three-plus years?