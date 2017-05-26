T***p All But Declares Himself the "Boss" of NATO

It is now apparent that T***p was a "man with a plan", that being to show those at NATO who's "boss."

From his shoving his way to the front of the "photo op" grouping ... (see http://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/05/trump-nato-shove ),

to his cold-shouldering British Prime Minister Theresa May (again) ... (see http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2017/05/25/530040756/in-nato-speech-trump-scolds-leaders-but-doesnt-recommit-to-defense-pledge ),

through his speech to NATO ... (see http://www.onenewspage.com/video/20170525/7597129/Trump-full-speech-at-new-NATO-headquarters.htm ).

In his speech ...

---despite the U.K. having been betrayed by the U.S. by "leaking" sensitive information about the Manchester investigation, and despite the fact that only the U.K. P.M., or a recognized leader of NATO, had the right to do so, T***p began his speech by asking for a "moment of silence" for the Manchester bombing victims.

---before he got three minutes into his speech, and while still on the topic of the Manchester bombing, he started "touting" how he spoke against terrorism in his Saudi speech. As he continued, the camera pans to the exasperated looks on the dignitaries' faces.

---He transitioned to his anti-immigrant stance, stating the free influx of refugees and immigrants is the reason for the spread of terrorism, implying that was the opening of the door to the bombing (despite the fact that the bomber was born in the U.K. and his family had resided there since the early 1990s).

---Then, he presumes to tell NATO what it must do to increase security (as if he fully knows what each country does do separately and together). Again, he speaks to them as if from authority and experience (neither of which he has or has been given).

---Next, he presumes that he has the right to "remind" the members of their financial obligations (as if he is their boss, and they "gotta pay for tha protection us taxpayers give ya", and implying an "or else"). NOTE: the truth of the funding was explained to T***p in March (see http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/donald-trump-nato-us-ambassador-ivo-daaalder-germany-funding-eastern-europe-security-poland-a7637611.html ). Essentially, all nations are to fund 2% of their [GNP] by 2024. None "owe" anything to the U.S., nor are obliged to pay the U.S. Also, the U.S. decides for itself how much it will pay, as does each nation, INDIVIDUALLY.

---While talking about the contributions, he complains that it is not "fair to the taxpayers of the U.S.", assuming, apparently, that there is a "money pot" that has to be filled to a certain level. Since the "other nations" have not done it, he postulates, the U.S. has "made up the difference." This shows his utter ignorance (and the faces panned by the video show their reserved anger) of the financial workings of NATO. He proceeds to contend that many nations "owe massive amounts from past years". The gall of his statements are, first, that he presumes to dictate to NATO how their money matters "should" work--instead of the NATO charter controlling financing--and makes a not-so-veiled threat that the U.S. may not contribute in the future if the NATO nations "under-funding" does not stop--again, contrary to the NATO charter.

---In a surprise announcement, he seeks to raise the current 2% goal, without any reference to the existing 2024 target or any justification or plan on what to do with the extra money.

---Finally, he gives a "back-handed" compliment to the new NATO headquarters, stating it is beautiful, but suggesting that the cost may have been more than he would have liked, even had he known it. It smacked of his implying no matter the cost, it was not worth it.

He ends the speech saying, essentially, we will confront and defeat "evil" because of "commitments to bind us as one", but, not once, did he ever even suggest what those commitments were.

All in all, it was a "dressing down" speech, and, as reported later, NATO dignitaries could not see T***p leave Brussels soon enough.

Seeking to be viewed as the "boss", T***p'll be lucky if he isn't "speared" in every newspaper and media outlet in Europe.

However, no doubt that Putin's wearing a big smile: his protege "did real good ruffling them's feathers".