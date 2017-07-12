Circumstantially, T***p Knew of Junior's Email Chain, Knew of the Meeting and Received Valuable Information (to Him)

T***p may seem not to have a clue as to what's happening to his reign, but his actions actually speak volumes.

By constantly tweeting and speaking about Clinton, Junior, Kushner, witch hunts, etc., even his irrational actions, all of his communications deflect attention from him, professionally.

And there is good reason.

While, certainly, Mueller will figure out all this mess, that doesn't mean that we will ever be fully apprised of his conclusions^.

So, a little sleuthing and some deductive reasoning may gain us, at least, one evidentiary fact: T***p knew, from, at least, early June that Russia was involved in surreptitiously obtaining information from the U.S. and was interested in helping him in his campaign.

The Trail

The Junior email of 6/3/16 clearly identifies Russia as wanting to help T***p and describes, initially, how.

The 6/7/16 email sets a meeting date for 6/9 at 3 P.M. Information "incriminating" to Clinton was to be provided.

Later that evening, in his primary victory speech, T***p announces that, "I am going to give a major speech on [probably Monday--the 13th] and we're going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons." This comports completely with the information expected to be received on 6/9.

6/9/16. Trump leaves a benefit appearance early and returns to his Tower before 2 PM (the meeting was originally set for 3 PM). The meeting occurs at 4 PM. Apparently, what Junior had been looking for was not physically provided.

6/9/16 4:40 PM. T***p tweets "... and where are your 33,000 emails that you deleted?" This is T***p's first mention of Clinton's emails still existing. Previously, he only referred to them as having been illegally destroyed.

6/13/16. The "major speech" about "the Clintons" does not occur. Instead, T***p states, "This was going to be a speech on Hillary Clinton and how bad a President, especially in these times of Radical Islamic Terrorism, she would be. Even her former Secret Service Agent, who has seen her under pressure and in times of stress, has stated that she lacks the temperament and integrity to be president." This is a far cry from what he had announced. WHY THE SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE?

Deductive Reasoning = Circumstantial Evidence

It seems clear that T***p knew of the contents of the 6/3 email, knew of the scheduled meeting on 6/9 and knew of the intended subject matter of that meeting. The support is found in (1) an essentially surprising and abrupt announcement about exposing "the Clintons"^^, (2) leaving early from an engagement to return in time for the meeting, (3) raising for the first time the existence of the "33,000 emails" and (4) not only not delivering on the promised speech about "the Clintons", but changing the subject matter to "how bad a president ... she would be".

He appears not to have known of the change in time, but knew the approximately 30-minute meeting occurred and of its result. His 4:40 tweet was too well-timed to be a mere coincidence, and the fact that he raised, for the first time, his belief in the existence of the 33,000 emails signals that, while they were not delivered, sufficient assurances were given for him to acquire that belief. This is borne out by the now-revealed later attempts to locate them.

Inferentially, the above also raises the likelihood that T***p knew that Russian hacking had been, and still was, occurring. This is based on the fact that the 33,000 emails could only have been obtained via hacking.

The more people focus on anything other than the past actions, words, tweets and movements of T***p, the safer he feels.

^His report is to be submitted to the DOJ, not made public to us. That is up to the Deputy A.J.

^^Although T***p had slammed Clinton many times already, there had not been any "pile-driving" speeches against her. This was because, of course, neither he nor Clinton were, officially, their parties' candidates. This was also true on 6/7, even though T***p had all but wrapped up his nomination. There was no "leading up to" rhetoric from T***p, nor any major claims against Clinton. The 6/7 announcement was "out of the blue".