Phil Donahue Provides "Dead On" Perspective of the Base During Campaign (and After)

By zthimker
Sun Jul 16, 2017 12:18 PM
"Who were these people" at his rallies, I wondered. "Mainstream media missed this story."

"These were people who work hard; aren't sure there companies aren't going to be sold. Kids can't get a job; they're home watching ESPN."

"They can't get the minimum wage raised beyond $10 an hour."

"And he comes out in that rally ... clappin' ... and he says, 'You're being ripped off'. And these people said, 'YES'.

"And that was what put him in the White House, and I think so-called, as he would call it, mainstream media missed, largely missed, that story--not Bernie--but most of the mainstream media didn't 'get' that."

 

