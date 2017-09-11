2 Proposals: First, By 9/11/21, "9/11" Each Year Be Made "National Day of Remembrance and Acknowledment" ...

... for all those in every nation who lost their lives, and who were injured, at the hands of terrorists, both international and domestic.

Two, by May 2, 2022, that "May 2" [Bin Laden's death] of each year be made "National Day of Resolve" to hunt down and bring to justice, or otherwise eradicate, those who commit acts of terrorism or assist, abet, conspire with, or harbor terrorists or who willingly fail to reveal efforts to commit acts of terrorism.

All nations should be encouraged to join the campaign against terrorism by chosing their national dates of "Remembrance and Acknowledgment" and "Resolve", and to pledge reciprocative recognition of all such dates in a show of solidarity against the terrorism blight.

Terrorists live in the shadows and rely on peoples' need to "forget" painful memories. By each nation selecting their national day of remembrance and resolve to eradicate terrorism, every month should should remind the world of the terrorism threat and alert all eyes and ears to stay vigilant.